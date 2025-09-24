Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Strengthens Position In CTCL Treatment With Hybryte(TM) FLASH Results



The original FLASH study enrolled 169 patients across three treatment cycles.

The ongoing FLASH 2 trial builds on findings found in the first study while addressing regulatory requirements for confirmatory evidence. For Soligenix, the FLASH studies represent more than clinical milestones. These studies are key steps in the company's regulatory and commercial journey.

Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) is continuing to build momentum in its mission to advance HyBryte(TM), a first-in-class treatment for early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (“CTCL”). That progress is supported by results from its pivotal FLASH trial and its ongoing FLASH 2 confirmatory study. Together, the studies highlight not only the efficacy of synthetic hypericin activated by safe fluorescent light but also the company's broader strategy to establish HyBryte as a new standard of care in a field where therapeutic innovation has lagged ( ). With statistically significant data already achieved and confirmatory enrollment well underway, Soligenix is taking important steps toward potential regulatory approvals Worldwide.

The original FLASH study, the largest double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial ever conducted in CTCL, enrolled 169 patients across three treatment cycles. Patients receiving HyBryte showed compelling results, with statistically significant improvements observed as early as...

