Qatar, Saudi Provide $89Mn Aid To Syria
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar, represented by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), and Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Fund for Development, have jointly committed $89mn in financial support to Syria. The grant will support public sector workers for three months to ensure continuation of basic services to the Syrian people and enhance budget allocations. A QFFD statement said yesterday that the aim is to enhance sustainable livelihood opportunities and comprehensive economic recovery, in coordination with the United Nations Development Programme. QFFD director general Fahad bin Hamad al-Sulaiti said the initiative reflects shared vision to enhance the stability and resilience of the Syrian people
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment