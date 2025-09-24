Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar, Saudi Provide $89Mn Aid To Syria


2025-09-24 11:01:21
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar, represented by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), and Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Fund for Development, have jointly committed $89mn in financial support to Syria. The grant will support public sector workers for three months to ensure continuation of basic services to the Syrian people and enhance budget allocations. A QFFD statement said yesterday that the aim is to enhance sustainable livelihood opportunities and comprehensive economic recovery, in coordination with the United Nations Development Programme. QFFD director general Fahad bin Hamad al-Sulaiti said the initiative reflects shared vision to enhance the stability and resilience of the Syrian people

MENAFN24092025000067011011ID1110108072

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search