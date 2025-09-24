Secretary Rubio's Transatlantic Dinner With The Foreign Ministers Of The NATO And EU Member States, Secretary General Of NATO Rutte, High Representative Of The European Union Kallas, And Special Invitees
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted the 2025 Transatlantic Dinner with the foreign ministers of the member states of the EU and NATO, Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte, the High Representative of the European Union Kaja Kallas, and the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Switzerland, and Ukraine. The Secretary underscored the importance of the transatlantic partnership to preserving peace and achieving prosperity, the historic commitment by NATO member states to increase defense spending to enhance deterrence, and the importance of continued diplomatic engagement to end the Russia-Ukraine war. The Secretary also emphasized the importance of confronting Chinese malign influence; joint cooperation to achieve stability in the Middle East, including through ensuring that Iran never develops or obtains a nuclear weapon; and the President’s achievement in setting Armenia and Azerbaijan on a path towards a lasting peace.
