US-India Ties Strong, Talks To Resolve Differences 'Incredibly Productive': Senior Official

MENAFN - IANS) New York, Sep 25 (IANS) US relations with India are "strong" despite the recent "turbulence" and talks to resolve differences over trade and Russian oil purchases are "incredibly productive", according to a senior State Department official.

"We have differences, and it's been clear," the official said on Wednesday (local time).

"Over the last few weeks, we've been working through some differences, particularly when it comes to trade and the purchase of Russian oil." "Those conversations have been incredibly productive," the official said.

The nomination of Sergio Gor, "one of the closest people to the President", the official said, "shows the importance the president puts on this relationship".

Gor played an important role in Trump's election campaign and was the director of the presidential personnel office, which helps select political appointees for the administration and vets them.

Trump also named him his special envoy for South and Central Asia

The official clarified that Gor's primary job is as ambassador, and it will be with the State Department, while he will be on call with Trump when he wants him to engage with any of the 13 countries in the region.

"He will be (working) out of the State Department," the official said.

"So, his first and formal role will be as ambassador in India, focusing on that critical bilateral relationship."

Having someone close to the President "in the region, based out of New Delhi, to be able to engage when the President asks him, is going to be incredibly good for the whole region," the official said.

The wide-ranging briefing on US interests in the region was done on the condition that the briefer be identified only as a senior State Department official to deal frankly with important issues.

It is India's turn to host the summit of leaders of the Quad -- the Indo-Pacific-focused group that includes Japan and Australia -- this year, and the official expects Trump to attend it, and they are working on the dates.

"I'm sure we've got a Quad Summit", the official said. "We're working on planning, so at some point that will happen, if not this year, next year".

"So, there's a lot coming up on the US-India relationship, and I think we'll see some continuous positive development," the official said.

The official attributed the swings in US approaches to India to Trump's candidness and did not seem to consider his social media posts as definitive, but rather as transparency of evolving views.

"The President is not shy about when he is frustrated with countries. You'll see it on Truth Social", the official said. "This is one of the most transparent administrations in history, and that's what's so exciting, to be able to know really what the President's thinking".

"We're frank with our friends and see India as a good friend and as a partner, and as really a partner of the future," the official added.

The official framed the Russian oil purchase tariffs and the reimposition of sanctions over the Chabahar Port in Iran in terms of the US pressuring adversaries rather than being directed against New Delhi, even though India faces the brunt of them.

"The President has returned to a campaign of maximum pressure after the last 40 years of giving Iran everything and not getting anything," the official said. "With that comes a revocation of licenses for every country, not just India, to access Chabahar port."

It is to stop any revenue from the port project going to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, the official said.

The official downplayed the singling out of India for the 25 per cent punitive tariff for buying Russian oil, while nothing was done to China and the European Union (EU).

The pressure "is certainly not different from the continuous pressure the administration is placing elsewhere", the official claimed, even though they have not been hit with punitive tariffs.

The EU and China are also hearing this tough message, the official said.

The official referred to a legislation proposed by 85 Senators that would impose a 500 per cent tariff on anyone buying Russian energy and said, "So 25 per cent doesn't look so bad compared to that."

Trump has proposed an annual $100,000 fee for H1B visas, which are issued to highly qualified professionals, and Indians dominate the pool of recipients.

The official said the department has been in close touch on this with Indian officials and "we have not had any major pushback or concern, and so we'll see how this works".

"Companies and organisations that want to bring highly skilled workers will continue to do so," the official said.

A part of the reason for the change "is to go after fraud in the process", the official said.