Northern Alberta, Alberta & British Columbia Peace Region Farmers: Unwanted Agricultural Pesticides And Obsolete Livestock/Equine Medications Events Starting In October

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms is preparing to host its 2025 fall collection events for unwanted agricultural pesticides and obsolete livestock and equine medications in Northern Alberta and the Peace Region of Alberta and British Columbia.

This program, free drop-off to farmers and ranchers, is funded by Cleanfarms' crop protection industry members and the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI).

Locations will be spread across multiple rural and accessible points within these regions, ensuring that farmers have convenient access.

“Our 15-year legacy depends on strong collaboration with farmers at the field level,” said Barry Friesen, Cleanfarms Executive Director.“We are excited to bring back our fall UPLM collection to the farmers of Northern Alberta and the Peace Region (AB & BC), providing them with an easy and convenient way to manage their unwanted waste.”



NORTHERN ALBERTA (North of Red Deer ) : October 6 – 10, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



BARRHEAD – Oct. 7 – Nutrien Ag Solutions, 6201 46th street, Barrhead, Alberta, T7N 1A4

BENALTO – Oct. 10 – Benalto Agri Services Ltd., 38531 Range Rd. 2–4

CALMAR – Oct. 6 – Leduc Co-op, 49451 Range Rd. 263, Calmar

EDBERG – Oct. 10 – Crop Management Network, 44264 Range Rd. 201

LAMONT – Oct. 7 – Richardson Pioneer, 553032 RR 195, 1 mile E of Lamont on Hwy. 15

LEGAL – Oct. 9 – Sturgeon Valley Fertilizers, 57402 RR 252A, Legal

MARWAYNE – Oct. 6 – Parrish & Heimbecker, 212 Railway Ave.

NEERLANDIA – Oct. 6 – Neerlandia Co-op, 3224 Twp. Rd. 615A

PONOKA – Oct. 9 – UFA, 3604 67th St.

PROVOST – Oct. 9 – Synergy AG, 12473 Township Rd

SEDGEWICK – Oct. 10 – Wild Rose Co-op, 12473 Twp. Rd. 441

STETTLER – Oct. 8 – UFA, 7007 50th Ave (on Hwy. 12 E)

STURGEON COUNTY – Oct. 10 – Sturgeon Valley Fertilizers, 55003 Range Rd 253, St. Albert

VEGREVILLE – Oct. 8 – Crop Management Network, 5926 60th St.

VERMILION – Oct. 7 – Cargill, Range Rd 63, 1 mile E of Vermilion

VIKING – Oct. 9 – Wild Rose Co-op, 5130 55th St.

WAINWRIGHT – Oct. 8 – Parrish & Heimbecker, Intersection of Hwy. 14 & Hwy. 41, 2 miles S on Hwy. 41

WASKATENAU – Oct. 6 – Richardson Pioneer, 19409 Hwy 656

WESTLOCK – Oct. 8 – Nutrien Ag Solutions, 10116 108th St. WETASKIWIN – Oct. 7 – Wetaskiwin Co-op, 3702 47th St.



PEACE REGION (AB & BC) : October 14 – 16, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

British Columbia Peace Region



FORT ST. JOHN – Oct. 14 – Nutrien Ag Solutions, 9704 78 St. ROLLA – Oct. 15 – Dawson Co-op, 5082 Rolla Rd.



Alberta Peace Region



FAIRVIEW – Oct. 16 – HawkView Ag, 10212 98 Street

FALHER – Oct. 15 – St. Isidore Co-op, 700 2nd Ave. SE

NAMPA – Oct. 14 – Richardson Pioneer, 10302 Hwy 683 SEXSMITH – Oct. 16 – Nutrien Ag Solutions, Intersection of Hwy 2 and Hwy 672



Accepted materials include:



Unwanted agricultural pesticides (must have a Pest Control Product number)

Commercial pesticides used in industrial settings and on golf courses Livestock and equine medications that are used on-farm (must have a DIN, serial number, notification number, or Pest Control Product number)



Materials not accepted include treated seed, needles/sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, and domestic pesticides or medications.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

