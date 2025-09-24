Demand For Bio-Lactase Enzyme Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $1.75 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bio-Lactase Enzyme Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Large Will The Bio-Lactase Enzyme Market Be By 2025?

The bio-lactase enzymes market has seen a considerable expansion in the past few years. Its market is expected to rise from $1.16 billion in 2024 to $1.27 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth experienced in the earlier period is due to several factors including a surge in diagnosed cases of lactose intolerance, enhanced dairy consumption, increasing demand for supplements promoting digestive health, the growing use of it in baby formula, as well as heightened awareness for the use of enzymes in food processing.

In the coming years, the bio-lactase enzyme market size is projected to experience robust growth. It's anticipated to escalate to $1.75 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as the expanding vegan community, a surge in the need for lactose-free goods, heightened health awareness, broader application in nutraceuticals, and augmented investment in enzyme research. Key trends for the forecast period are improved enzyme extraction technologies, novel lactose-free dairy substitutes, cutting-edge fermentation methods, the creation of microencapsulated lactase, and innovation in deriving enzymes from plants.

Download a free sample of the bio-lactase enzyme market report:



What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Bio-Lactase Enzyme Market Landscape?

The surge in veganism is anticipated to boost the expansion of the bio-lactase enzyme market. A vegan diet, which focuses entirely on plant-derived foods, abstains from all animal products. The rise in the vegan population is attributable to increasing health consciousness and the recognition of the advantages of plant-rich diets in mitigating chronic diseases such as heart disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. Bio-lactase enzymes are beneficial to vegans as they help to break down hidden lactose present in some fortified or processed foods, thereby preventing lactose intolerance symptoms and promoting better digestion. For example, in March 2024, a report by Smart Protein UK, a dietetic food manufacturer in the UK, and ProVeg International, a non-profit organization based in Germany, revealed that 38% of the populace claimed to follow a flexitarian, pescatarian, vegetarian, or vegan diet by 2023, relative to 35% in 2021, with flexitarians being the dominant contributors to this increase. As a result, the growth in the vegan demographic is fueling the expansion of the bio-lactase enzyme market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Bio-Lactase Enzyme Market?

Major players in the Bio-Lactase Enzyme Global Market Report 2025 include:

. BASF SE

. Merck KGaA

. DSM-Firmenich AG

. DuPont Nutrition & Health

. Kerry Group plc

. Novozymes A/S

. Oenon Holdings Inc.

. Amano Enzyme Inc.

. Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

. Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Bio-Lactase Enzyme Market?

Leading corporations in the bio-lactase enzyme industry are channeling efforts towards the creation of groundbreaking products like instant-acting lactase enzymes. These enzymes kick off their functionality from the first dairy intake, mitigating symptoms including bloating, gas, and diarrhea. Ideally, swift-acting lactase enzymes are engineered to aid digestion wonderfully if consumed alongside the initial bite of a lactose-dense meal. A case in point is the May 2023 launch of Maxilact Next by DSM-Firmenich, a swiss bioscience company. This revolutionary lactase enzyme, intended for the dairy industry, stands out as the fastest pure lactase accessible in the market, markedly improving lactose-free dairy production's efficiency. Notably, it facilitates rapid lactose degradation, minimizes processing time, and sustains product quality. The cutting-edge Maxilact Next also favors clean-label formulations by curbing the necessity for additives. This groundbreaking invention underscores DSM-Firmenich's dedication to pioneering bio-based enzyme solutions in the food and beverage industry.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Bio-Lactase Enzyme Market

The bio-lactase enzyme market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Liquid Bio-Lactase, Powder Bio-Lactase, Capsule And Tablets

2) By Source: Microbial, Fungal, Yeast, Other Sources

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channel

4) By Application: Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Other Applications

5) By End User: Infant Formula, Dairy Processing, Clinical Nutrition, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Liquid Bio-Lactase: Food Grade Liquid, Pharmaceutical Grade Liquid, Infant Formula Liquid, Dietary Supplement Liquid, Beverage Additive Liquid

2) By Powder Bio-Lactase: Food Grade Powder, Pharmaceutical Grade Powder, Feed Grade Powder, Dietary Supplement Powder, Instant Mix Powder

3) By Capsule And Tablets: Chewable Tablets, Enteric Coated Tablets, Hard Gelatin Capsules, Soft Gelatin Capsules, Delayed Release Capsules

View the full bio-lactase enzyme market report:



Bio-Lactase Enzyme Market Regional Insights

In the 2024 Bio-Lactase Enzyme Global Market Report, North America was identified as the most substantial region. The report projects that the most significant regional growth will happen in Asia-Pacific in the forecast period. Featured regions in the report consist of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Bio-Lactase Enzyme Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Lactose Global Market Report 2025

report/lactose-global-market-report

Enzyme Global Market Report 2025

report/enzyme-global-market-report

Food Enzymes Global Market Report 2025

report/food-enzymes-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.