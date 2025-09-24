Comprehensive Report On The Big Data Analytics In Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI) Market Opportunities

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Big Data Analytics In Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI) Market Through 2025?

There's been a swift expansion in the big data analytics market for banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) in recent years. The market's size is projected to escalate from $26.51 billion in 2024 to $30.67 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. This growth during the prior period is ascribed to factors such as an increase in customer data, the growing need for personalization, enhanced fraud detection requirements, mounting regulatory compliance obligations, and an upsurge in the use of mobile banking.

Anticipation is high for the big data analytics market in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment as it is expected to experience an accelerated expansion in the coming years. The projections predict that it will inflate to the scale of $54.28 billion by the year 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. Several factors contribute to this anticipated growth during the forecast period, including enhanced usage of predictive analytics, a rise in real-time data processing, elevated threat levels related to cybersecurity, an increase in digital payment transactions, and a spike in insights driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Furthermore, the forecast period is predicted to see significant trends such as technological progress, increased acceptance of AI and machine learning, a surge in cloud-based analytics solutions, an emphasis on real-time analytics, and a rise in collaborations and acquisitions.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Big Data Analytics In Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI) Market?

The upswing in digital transactions is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of big data analytics in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector moving forward. This refers to electronic monetary exchanges, with interactions implying the communication or involvement of users with digital platforms during these exchanges. The proliferation of smartphone usage, allowing more individuals to access financial services quickly and conveniently, has fueled the increase in digital transactions. The role of big data analytics in BFSI is pivotal in facilitating digital transactions through the provision of real-time insights that bolster security, tailor services, and improve customer experiences. For instance, the European Central Bank reported that the volume of contactless card transactions witnessed a significant 24.3% ascent in the first half of 2023, totaling 20.9 billion transactions, in comparison to the corresponding period in 2022, based on data from a Germany-based central bank. Consequently, the upsurge in digital transactions and interactions is instigating the growth of the big data analytics within the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry.

Which Players Dominate The Big Data Analytics In Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI) Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Big Data Analytics In Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI) Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Microsoft Corporation

. Dell Technologies Inc.

. Accenture plc

. International Business Machines Corporation

. Oracle Corporation

. Salesforce Inc.

. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

. Capgemini SE

. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Big Data Analytics In Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI) Market In The Globe?

Key players in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) market that utilize big data analytics are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative solutions like customer data platforms (CDPs). These platforms consolidate customer data from various sources, forming a single profile that can be used for personalized insights, risk management, and improved decision-making. CDPs are software systems designed to collate data from diverse sources, unify it into a comprehensive customer profile, and leverage this data for analytics, personalization, and customer engagement strategies. An example of this was in November 2024, when FinBox Tech Private Limited, a fintech firm based in India, introduced the Account Aggregator-based Customer Data Platform (CDP). This platform was aimed at providing banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) with a unified, real-time overview of their customers. It cuts through data fragmentation and obsolescence found within silos, improving the accuracy of financial health evaluations and providing multiple use cases beyond mere underwriting. It enables lenders to automate rules, segment customers, and open up possible applications like early warning systems, portfolio supervision, credit line oversight, and tailor-made cross-sell and up-sell tactics.

Global Big Data Analytics In Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI) Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The big data analytics in banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type Of Big Data Analytics: Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics, Real-Time Analytics

2) By Deployment Mode: On-premises, Cloud-based, Hybrid

3) By Size Of Organization: Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Fraud Detection, Risk Management, Operation Optimization, Customer Analytics, Other Applications

5) By End User: Banks, Insurance Companies, Investment Firms, Regulatory Bodies, Financial Technology (FinTech) Companies

Subsegment:

1) By Descriptive Analytics: Customer Behavior Analysis, Transaction Trend Analysis, Financial Performance Reporting, Risk Exposure Summarization, Market Segmentation Analysis

2) By Predictive Analytics: Credit Risk Forecasting, Fraud Detection Modeling, Customer Churn Prediction, Investment Return Forecasting, Loan Default Prediction

3) By Prescriptive Analytics: Portfolio Optimization Recommendations, Risk Mitigation Strategies, Personalized Product Offering Suggestions, Regulatory Compliance Advisory, Pricing Strategy Optimization

4) By Diagnostic Analytics: Fraud Incident Investigation, Loss Causation Analysis, Compliance Breach Analysis, Customer Complaint Root Cause Analysis, Failed Transaction Analysis

5) By Real-Time Analytics, By Type: Instant Fraud Detection, Real-Time Credit Scoring, Live Transaction Monitoring, Immediate Risk Alerts, Dynamic Market Pricing

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Big Data Analytics In Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI) Market?

In 2024, North America held the position of the largest region in the Big Data Analytics In Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI) global market. It's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will register the most rapid growth throughout the forecast period. The report encompasses several regions globally; these include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

