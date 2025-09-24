Roberts Trading Pty Ltd Receive Award From Master Painters Australia
Roberts Trading Pty Ltd
Sydney painter Roberts Trading Pty Ltd confirmed to Eleven Media winning Master Painters Australia award for Residential (Single Dwelling) Repaint Over $50,000SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Roberts Trading Pty Ltd are a team of professional painters in Sydney that boast over 150 years of collective experience and is committed to delivering high quality commercial, industrial, strata, and residential painting services to Sydney home and commercial properties.
At the recent Master Painters Australia awards, Roberts Trading Pty Ltd was awarded:
+ Winner – Residential (Single Dwelling) Repaint Over $50,000 – Killara project with James Samuels
+ Highly Commended – Heritage & Restoration
+ Finalists in 4 more categories, including Spray Painting, Industrial Finishes & Residential.
Dougall Roberts , Founder of Roberts Trading Pty Ltd said this when interviewed by Eleven Media ,“It is a proud moment for all the team to receive these prestigious awards. It reflects the commitment to doing exceptional work on every project, every time. Each team member takes such a pride in their work that these awards are from a true team effort and full credit goes to them all.”
Roberts Trading Pty Ltd boast an experienced and innovative team of painters. As a top painting contractor, they prioritise exceptional customer service, offering a wide array of residential and commercial painting solutions. Regardless of project size or complexity, the commitment is to surpass client expectations with the team's unmatched skills and expertise.
About Roberts Trading Pty Ltd
Roberts Trading Pty Ltd is a family business and has an unmatched commitment to customer satisfaction, ensuring that every client receives the best possible service. A team that's passionate about delivering an exceptional finish on every job and takes pride in their work on every engagement.
They offer a comprehensive range of professional painting services, including interior and exterior house painting, enamel application to woodwork trim, timber staining with varnish finish, decking oiling or painting and restoration, texture coating, faux and feature walls, concrete/steel roof painting, floor coatings, driveway painting or sealing, and restoration & repairs.
The company promises to elevate your space with our unwavering commitment to excellence and meticulous attention to every aspect of your project. All work completed with a 5-year workmanship guarantee.
To learn more about Roberts Trading Pty Ltd, and the array of painting services they offer, by visiting their website here:
