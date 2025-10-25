403
President of Colombia opposes US sanctions, he will initiate legal appeal
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro vowed on Friday to continue his fight against drug trafficking despite facing sanctions from the United States. Petro, who has been actively involved in efforts to combat the drug trade, expressed defiance after the US government imposed the sanctions.
“Fighting drug trafficking for decades and doing so effectively brings this measure upon me from the government of the society that we help so much to stop their cocaine consumption,” Petro wrote on the US social media platform X. “Quite a paradox, but not a step back and never on our knees,” he added, making it clear that he would be launching a legal appeal against the sanctions.
In his defense, Petro mentioned that his lawyer, Dany Kovalik from the US, would represent him in the legal proceedings.
The sanctions, announced by the US Treasury Department, not only targeted President Petro but also affected his wife, one of his sons, and his close associate, Interior Minister Armando Benedetti. These measures came at the same time as the US revealed plans to send an aircraft carrier and a supporting flotilla to join its existing fleet in Latin America, with a focus on "countering narco-terrorism."
This marks the first time a sitting Colombian president has faced such sanctions. US Secretary Scott Bessent stated that "President Petro has allowed drug cartels to thrive and has refused to stop this activity," emphasizing that the actions were part of efforts by US President Donald Trump to safeguard his nation.
