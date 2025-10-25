403
RSF Strike on Sudan’s El Fasher Kills Five Civilians
(MENAFN) At least five civilians died and more than 10 sustained injuries Thursday after a drone operated by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeted a civilian gathering in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur state, local media reported.
Authorities disclosed the casualties Friday, one day after the deadly incident occurred.
A "suicide drone" belonging to the RSF exploded in the city's central market, killing five people and wounding 10 others, local sources told the Sudan Tribune news outlet.
In a separate development, eyewitnesses informed Sudan News on Friday that Sudanese army air defenses intercepted drones launched by the RSF flying over Khartoum International Airport, marking the fourth consecutive day of such attacks.
The RSF began launching attacks on the airport, along with the other vital targets in Khartoum state, on Tuesday, just as the facility was set to reopen after a closure of more than two years.
The airport received its first civilian passenger flight Wednesday, signaling a potential return to normal operations before the renewed assault.
The rebel group offered no immediate comment on the reports.
The army and RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities.
