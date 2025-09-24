RETRANSMISSION: First Atlantic Nickel Renames Atlantic Nickel Project To Pipestone XL To Reflect 100% Ownership Of 30 Km Pipestone Ophiolite Complex And Provides Updates On RPM Phase 2X Program
|Drill Hole
|Zone
|Section
|From meters
|To meters
|Interval meters
| Magnetically Recovered (DTR)
Nickel %
| Magnetic Concentrate Nickel
Grade (Ni %)
| Mass
Pull (%)
|Comment
|AN 24 - 02
|RPM
|S1
|11.0
|394.1
|383.1
|0.13
|1.37
|9.50
|NR - March 12, 2025
|AN 24 - 03
|RPM
|S1
|18.0
|234.0
|216.0
|0.11
|1.32
|9.12
|NR - April 15, 2025
|AN 24 - 04
|RPM
|S1
|12.0
|378.0
|366.0
|0.14
|1.46
|9.53
|NR- June 24, 2025
|AN 24 - 05
|RPM
|S2
|6.0
|357.0
|351.0
|0.12
|1.47
|8.21
|NR - July 9, 2025
|AN 25 - 06
|RPM
|S2
|5.65
|453
|447.35
|0.11
|1.27
|9.02
|NR - August 12, 2025
|AN 25 - 07
|RPM
|S2
|
|
|495.0
|pending
|pending
|
|samples submitted
|AN 25 - 08
|RPM
|S3
|
|
|491.0
|pending
|pending
|
|samples submitted
|AN 25 - 09
|RPM
|S3
|
|
|480.0
|pending
|pending
|
|samples submitted
|AN 25 - 10
|RPM
|S1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|samples submitted
Figure 3 : RPM Zone Phase 2X drilling map at Pipestone XL.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
CEO STATEMENT
Adrian Smith, CEO of First Atlantic, commented: "The Pipestone XL name reflects our 100% ownership of the 30-kilometer ophiolite belt of ultramafic rocks and the multi-zone potential of this district-scale discovery. At RPM, we have already demonstrated consistent DTR nickel mineralization across a 400m x 500m area, now being expanded through Phase 2X drilling. Combined with recent Super Gulp discovery and numerous untested targets along trend, we are beginning to demonstrate the true scale of the Pipestone Ophiolite Complex. The recent announcement by FPX Nickel and JOGMEC (Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security) designating the Advocate property in Newfoundland as their first designated project - selected from more than 50 targets across 10 jurisdictions worldwide - further validates the exceptional potential of ophiolite-hosted awaruite deposits in our province. As nickel demand grows to support batteries, stainless steel and future technologies, Pipestone XL is well positioned to become a crucial North American source of this essential metal. Our awaruite's unique magnetic properties enable direct concentration without traditional smelting, offering a cleaner, more sustainable pathway to supply the industries and infrastructure that power our modern economy."
NEWFOUNDLAND MINING ADVANTAGE
Newfoundland and Labrador consistently ranks in the world's top 10 mining jurisdictions, according to the Fraser Institute's 2024 Annual Survey of Mining Companies. The province combines world-class geology with supportive government policies and well-established infrastructure. As the survey notes: "Two Canadian provinces, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland & Labrador, appear in the list of top ten most attractive jurisdictions for mining investment."1 Newfoundland and Labrador also offers one of the most efficient regulatory environments in Canada. The province's streamlined permitting process has enabled First Atlantic to advance from acquisition to drilling in under 12 months, with exploration permits often granted in as little as three weeks.
Figure 4 : Ranking of attractive mining destinations in North America, from the Fraser Institute's 2024 Annual Survey of Mining Companies2.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
The recent successful construction and commissioning of Equinox Gold's Valentine Lake Mine demonstrate Newfoundland's ability to support major mining projects from exploration through to production. On September 15, 2025, Equinox Gold Corp. announced its first gold pour at Valentine Lake, noting: "Once fully operational, Valentine will be Equinox Gold's second-largest mine, the largest gold mine in Atlantic Canada."3 Located in central Newfoundland, Valentine Lake validates the region's infrastructure and skilled workforce, both critical for advancing large-scale mining operations.
In addition, FPX Nickel's partnership with JOGMEC to acquire the Advocate awaruite project in Newfoundland, announced on September 23, 2025[4], highlights growing international recognition of the province's potential for this rare nickel mineral. FPX has been a pioneer in awaruite exploration through their Decar project in British Columbia, and its entry into Newfoundland further validates the prospectivity of the region's ultramafic rock belts.
AWARUITE - RARE & PURE NATURAL NICKEL-IRON-COBALT ALLOY MINERAL
The sulfur-free nature of awaruite (Ni3Fe), a naturally occurring nickel-iron-cobalt alloy already in metallic form, eliminates the need for secondary processes such as smelting, roasting or acid leaching that are typical of sulfide or laterite nickel ores. Unlike sulfides, which are not natural alloys, awaruite avoids the challenge of sourcing smelter capacity - a bottleneck in North America's nickel supply chain. With an average nickel grade of approximately 76%, awaruite significantly exceeds the ~25%5 nickel grade characteristic of pentlandite. Awaruite's strong magnetic properties enable concentration through magnetic separation, as demonstrated by Davis Tube Recovery (DTR) testing at First Atlantic's RPM Zone drill core.
Awaruite eliminates the electricity requirements, emissions, and environmental impacts associated with conventional smelting, roasting or acid leaching processes of common nickel minerals. Moreover, awaruite's sulfur-free composition removes the risks of acid mine drainage (AMD) and related permitting challenges commonly posed by sulfide minerals.6 As noted by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) in 2012: "The development of awaruite deposits in other parts of Canada may help alleviate any prolonged shortage of nickel concentrate. Awaruite, a natural iron-nickel alloy, is much easier to concentrate than pentlandite, the principal sulfide of nickel."
Figure 5 : Quote from USGS on Awaruite Deposits in Canada.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Investor Information
The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol " FAN ", the American OTCQB Exchange under the symbol " FANCF " and on several German exchanges, including Frankfurt and Tradegate, under the symbol " P21 ".
