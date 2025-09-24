Qualcomm Embeds Truepic's Secure Media Library As Feature In Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration will bring C2PA-compliant content signing and verification capabilities to billions of smartphone devices worldwide

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepic , the enterprise leader of Visual Risk Intelligence in the AI era, announced that its media library, which allows signing and reading of digital content aligned to the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), will be pre-embedded into the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform. This milestone integration will deliver secure provenance and verified Content Credentials directly to mobile devices powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

The announcement marks the latest phase of a five-year collaboration between Truepic and Qualcomm Technologies , underscoring the companies' shared commitment to strengthening authenticity and transparency across the digital ecosystem.

“Qualcomm Technologies has been an invaluable partner in driving authenticity and transparency into the fabric of digital content at the device level," said Jeffrey McGregor, CEO of Truepic.“For more than five years, we've worked together to pioneer ways of embedding C2PA-compliant authenticity signals directly into digital content. With the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 pre-embedding Truepic's library, this capability will reach unprecedented scale, bringing Content Credentials to billions of devices worldwide.”

“We are excited to be working closely with Truepic to integrate C2PA technology into the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform,” said Asaf Shen, Senior Director of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.“This is a significant step in our commitment to responsible AI by enhancing digital content authenticity and transparency.”

The integration of Truepic's library within the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform will enable device manufacturers and application developers to natively support C2PA Content Credentials , a globally recognized interoperable technical standard for digital provenance. This allows images and videos to be cryptographically signed at the point of capture, and later verified, giving users a powerful tool to distinguish authentic from synthetic digital content.

Truepic has been at the forefront of providing authenticity solutions since 2016, pioneering technology that verifies the integrity of images and data. As a co-founder and steering committee member of the C2PA, Truepic is committed to bringing greater transparency across the internet and providing verification solutions to the market. Truepic's flagship platform, Vision , was also built on foundational authenticity technology and is relied on by leading enterprises to prevent fraud and mitigate visual risk across financial services and other critical business sectors.

About Truepic

Truepic is the leading provider of Visual Risk Intelligence, helping enterprises verify reality in the AI era. Its flagship platform, Truepic Vision, authenticates images and data to prevent fraud, reduce risk, and protect business operations. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and recognized by TIME, Fast Company, and Inc. for its innovation, Truepic enables organizations to safeguard trust while driving growth. Learn more at truepic .

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Truepic Press Contact Jules Cassano ...