Scribeemr's Scriberyte AI Joins Athenahealth's Marketplace Program To Instantly Provide 95.5%+ Accurate Clinical Notes

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ScribeRyte AI , the advanced medical charting platform of ScribeEMR, today announced an agreement with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's award-winning athenahealthMarketplace program. Now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers, the newly integrated ScribeRyte AI-powered charting platform instantly provides 95.5%+ accurate clinical notes enabling physicians to focus more on delivering quality care while reducing administrative time. The athenahealth Marketplace empowers athenahealth customers to easily discover and implement solutions that meet their unique needs, fostering a more efficient and patient-centered approach to care.ScribeRyte AI leverages ambient clinical intelligence to streamline note generation across diverse specialties including orthopaedics, urgent care, emergency medicine, dermatology and primary care. The platform enables real-time, speech to text documentation, delivering structured and accurate clinical notes that integrate seamlessly with athenaOne, and other platforms. ScribeRyte AI excels at capturing clinical context in each note, including subtle details like medical intent, terminology and tone, which is vastly more valuable than simple ambient voice accuracy. By seamlessly integrating into a practice, it simplifies documentation, reduces errors, and frees up valuable time for patient care.With minimal training, the ScribeRyte AI system intuitively monitors a physician's charting habits and the details of a patient's medical history, and predicts what should be included in each note, saving hours of valuable time. Some providers are reporting increasing patients visits to as many as 70 per day. ScribeRyte offers customized solutions for producers who want to use AI in tandem with existing ScribeEMR virtual scribes or as a standalone system.ScribeEMR's technology team built this system based on 3.5 MM virtual scribing encounters annually to achieve a level of accuracy, reliability and privacy beyond what healthcare providers expect. ScribeRyte AI also generates codes that serve as a reference guide to correctly capture billable patient encounter information.Healthcare Professional Benefits:Boost Practice Efficiency:Optimize practice operations with faster, more accurate documentation -- 95.5%+ accurate clinical notes instantly during a patient visit.AI-Driven Insights:Gain actionable insights from data to enhance clinical decision-support and operational efficiency.Save Time:Streamline documentation processes so you have time to see more patients and focus on quality of care.Reduce Burnout:Reduce after hours charting and increase personal time"ScribeRyte AI integrates with the athenahealth EHR platform to enhance hands-free clinical documentation and workflows on desktop and mobile devices," says Terry Cielsa, Senior Vice President at ScribeEMR. "We are proud to be a new Marketplace partner to deliver reliable, scalable, and efficient solutions.”As a new Marketplace partner, ScribeEMR joins an expansive, open ecosystem that enables integration with third-party applications, services, and systems to make innovative solutions available to more than 160,000 providers on the athenaOne network. The Marketplace allows athenaOne customers the ability to access and efficiently integrate with solutions that augment the functionality of the athenaOne platform, helping providers and administrators eliminate friction for patients while working to improve practice outcomes and financial performance.To learn more about ScribeEMR's new integrated ScribeRyte AI application on the Marketplace, please visit ScribeRyte AI product listing page.(product/scriberyte-ai )About the athenahealth MarketplaceThe athenahealth Marketplace, one of the largest healthcare app stores, offers customers a diverse range of integrated solutions and innovative applications designed to enhance the athenaOne experience. Nearly 75% of athenahealth customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 500 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's all-in-one solution that improves clinical effectiveness, patient experience, and financial performance. Learn more about our comprehensive Marketplace program at .About ScribeEMRScribeEMR is a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions and live, real-time virtual medical coding, scribing, and medical office services for medical practices, hospitals, and health systems. For two consecutive years, ScribeEMR has been ranked "Best in KLAS for virtual scribing services" in the 2025 and 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Reports. ScribeEMR is also the highest rated company in KLAS Research's Virtual Scribing Services 2024 report. Highly trained U.S. and overseas teams partner with healthcare providers and health systems to improve practice efficiency, maximize revenue, and reduce provider burnout. ScribeRyte AI delivers physician-guided, AI-driven medical charting with unprecedented speed, close to 100% accuracy, and many personalized capabilities.For more information visit . Follow us on LinkedIn:Media contact:

