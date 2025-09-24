When A Single Moment Changes Two Lives Forever

Some moments never leave us. For Noel Welsh, it was the day she drowned-and was brought back to life. For Jeremy Finnegan, it was the moment he pulled her from the water, gave her breath, and discovered a calling that would haunt him for years to come.

In her riveting new novel, Into the Light, Christine Anderson takes readers on an unforgettable journey that begins with one act of courage and unfolds into a moving story of trauma, redemption, love, and the search for faith.

Fifteen years after that fateful day, Noel and Jeremy cross paths again. Noel struggles with resurfacing memories and a truth hidden by her protective parents: she died that day. Jeremy, now a well-known atheist speaker, insists that no one is listening“out there.” Yet, as Noel's memories return and the undeniable bond between them deepens, her certainty in the existence of God and the reality of the afterlife stands in stark contrast to Jeremy's convictions.

A Story of Faith, Love, and Second Chances

Into the Light is more than a love story-it is an exploration of the deepest human questions: What happens after death? Can faith survive trauma? And can one life of faith truly transform others?

Through vivid storytelling, Anderson brings to life characters who are raw, authentic, and unforgettable. Her narrative not only captures the pain of broken relationships and long-buried secrets but also points readers toward hope, healing, and the life-changing power of faith.

Praise for Into the Light

“Her storytelling is descriptive, immersive, and emotionally charged, making it nearly impossible to stop reading... a heartfelt and thought-provoking read, perfect for anyone who appreciates character-driven stories with emotional weight and spiritual depth.” - Jonathan Camiolo, Pastoral Associate, Church of Christ the King

“I never cried over a preface before. What an opening! I absolutely loved this book and found myself at the end wanting to go back and read it all over again!” - Susan Novalis, Volunteer Eucharistic Minister for Hospital Visitations

“The storyline is fresh and timely... What I came away with after reading Christine's book is how important faith is in our lives. One of the central chapters was so good that I had to read it to my husband.” - Mary Grace Yost, Retired English Teacher

“Simply riveting, wonderfully written! Into the Light had me on the edge of my seat with anticipation and excitement. I was overwhelmed with gratitude for the gift of my faith.” - Vinette Stegura, Creative Living Bible Study

About the Author

Christine Anderson is a registered nurse working in one of New Jersey's busiest operating rooms. She balances her demanding profession with her passion for writing and ministry. A longtime member of her church's choir and a teacher at Creative Living Bible Study, Christine has also served on mission trips to Guatemala and Malawi. Into the Light is her third published book.

For a limited time, the Kindle edition of Into the Light will be available for just $0.99 from September 20th – 26th, 2025 .