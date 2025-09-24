A Call To Renewal Rediscovering The Gospel As Intended

MENAFN - GetNews)



In a world shaken by wars, moral decline, and a hunger for meaning, churches should be leading the way with hope, truth, and power. Yet, despite record-high Bible sales among young people, church attendance continues to fall. Why? Because many view the Church as powerless and irrelevant in addressing today's deepest struggles.

In his bold and transformative new book, Powerless and Irrelevant: How Society Sees the Church, and How to Radically Change That View (Kharis Publishing, 2025), evangelist and teacher Niall Walshe uncovers why this perception exists-and how the Church can rediscover its true power.

“The tragedy is that many Christians go through their entire lives without ever experiencing the supernatural reality Jesus promised,” says Walshe.“We've unknowingly mixed Old Covenant traditions with the New Covenant Gospel of grace, creating confusion, compromise, and weakness. But there is a way back.”

A Radical Yet Biblical Roadmap for Change

Powerless and Irrelevant provides a stirring examination of the Church's spiritual crisis. With clarity and compassion, Walshe explains:



How Old Covenant practices weaken New Covenant living.

Why mixing performance-based religion with grace robs the Church of power.

How to strip away cultural overlays that distort the teachings of Jesus. Practical steps believers and churches can take to rediscover the Gospel as Christ intended.

Walshe draws from decades of ministry experience-ranging from working with homeless youth in London to missions in Africa and Asia-showing how a renewed grasp of grace brings real transformation.

What Readers Are Saying

Early readers describe the book as“powerful and timely,”“a lucid, well-argued account,” and“essential reading for every Christian daring to ask not what the Church should do, but what it must become.”

James Hodgkin, Anglican worship leader in London, affirms:

“This book explains why Bible interest is rising yet church attendance is low. It challenged me to rethink how I approach God-not through performance, but through grace.”

Dr. Paul Dakin, Methodist preacher, adds:

“It is a liberating call to those who struggle with doubt and uncertainty. A well-argued account of the problems that beset the Church, with Scripture-based answers and hope.”

About the Author

Niall Walshe came to faith while working in Saudi Arabia in the 1980s, where he began reading the Bible out of curiosity. God's Word transformed his life, setting him on a lifelong mission of evangelism, discipleship, and teaching. He spent twelve years ministering to London's homeless youth, seeing many come to Christ through grace-filled teaching. His previous book, Whatever Happened to the Good News? (2001), was described by the late Methodist evangelist Rev. Rob Frost as“a challenging and prophetic word for the Church.”

A Book for Every Christian Seeking Renewal

In an age when society dismisses the Church as powerless, Powerless and Irrelevant issues both a warning and a promise: the Gospel of grace can revive not just individual believers but the Church itself-if we dare to embrace it fully.

Now is the time to rediscover the Gospel Jesus preached and become a Church that truly changes the world.

Powerless and Irrelevant: How Society Sees the Church, and How to Radically Change That View is published by Kharis Publishing and available worldwide on:

From September 20th to 27th, 2025, this kindle version of this book will be available for just 0.99$ across all platforms.

Church leaders, small group members, pastors, and every believer who longs to see revival-pick up your copy of Powerless and Irrelevant today. Let this be the spark that reignites your faith, transforms your church, and restores the witness of the Gospel in our world.