Manhattan Real Estate Attorney Peter Zinkovetsky Clarifies Verbal Offers In NYC Property Deals

New York, NY - Peter Zinkovetsky, Esq., of Avenue Law Firm ( ), issues clear guidance on how verbal offers function in New York City transactions, underscoring when negotiations become binding and how parties can move from preliminary terms to a fully executed contract. Addressing common concerns handled by Manhattan real estate attorneys, Zinkovetsky explains that oral proposals help commence bargaining but do not create enforceable obligations until parties sign a written contract of sale.

In a fast-moving market, buyers and sellers frequently exchange figures and terms before paperwork circulates. Manhattan real estate attorneys regularly emphasize that the Statute of Frauds requires a written agreement for the sale of real property. A verbal offer can gauge interest, open negotiations, and outline broad expectations, but the deal becomes binding only when both parties sign the contract of sale and the seller returns a countersigned copy. Typical next steps include a deal sheet prepared by brokers that lists the property address, price, parties and counsel, key contingencies, and a target closing date, followed by attorney due diligence and contract drafting.

Zinkovetsky details how contracts come together after a verbal acceptance. The seller's attorney drafts the contract, the buyer's attorney reviews building records, co-op board minutes, financial statements, and title, then negotiates protective provisions and any rider language tailored to the specific asset. The buyer signs and tenders a customary deposit, commonly 10 percent of the purchase price. Only upon the seller's countersignature does the agreement become fully executed and enforceable. Until that moment, either side can disengage, which is why Manhattan real estate attorneys advise rapid movement from verbal terms to signed documents to reduce the risk of a higher competing bid or a change in position.

Zinkovetsky also highlights the legal framework that shapes these transactions. New York law requires the core elements of a contract, including offer and acceptance, consideration, intent to be bound, and mutual assent. The Statute of Frauds mandates a writing for real estate sales, which provides clarity, reduces disputes, and establishes a durable record of the parties' obligations, timelines, and contingencies. This structure protects both sides, helping to avoid misunderstandings that sometimes arise from informal conversations or text exchanges. In practice, written contracts minimize ambiguity, align expectations, and create an actionable roadmap to closing, from inspections and appraisals to financing and board approvals.

For buyers and sellers seeking practical takeaways, Zinkovetsky notes that a verbal offer serves best as a starting point, not a finish line. The deal sheet organizes key terms for counsel, attorneys formalize and negotiate the contract, and the deposit accompanies the buyer's signature. Only a fully executed contract locks in price, closing date targets, and contingency mechanics. Manhattan real estate attorneys provide meaningful value at each step by drafting precise language, conducting due diligence, coordinating milestones, and addressing issues that surface before closing.

About Avenue Law Firm:

Avenue Law Firm is a New York City law firm focused on residential and commercial real estate, including co-op, condo, and townhouse transactions, new development, leasing, and related disputes. The firm advises buyers, sellers, investors, and businesses across Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. Led by Managing Partner Peter Zinkovetsky, Esq., the team delivers practical, deal-oriented counsel informed by market realities and statutory requirements. For consultations, call (212) 729-4090 or visit the firm's website to schedule an appointment.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email: ...

Website: