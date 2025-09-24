Discover The Eternal Message Of Handel's Messiah In A Transformative New Devotional

MENAFN - GetNews)



Gary Holloway's“A Month with Messiah” Offers 31 Days of Biblical Meditations on One of the Greatest Musical Masterpieces of All Time

Few works of art have stood the test of time like George Frideric Handel's Messiah. Nearly three centuries after its creation, choirs across the globe still lift their voices in the iconic Hallelujah Chorus. But behind Handel's breathtaking score lies a deeper treasure: the Scripture passages carefully chosen by Charles Jennens to proclaim the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In A Month with Messiah: 31 Biblical Meditations on Handel's Masterwork (ISBN: 978-1-63746-374-1), theologian and author Gary Holloway invites readers to encounter the Messiah not only through music but through Scripture, reflection, and prayer.

Each daily meditation draws from the verses in Messiah, offering:



A guiding Scripture to shape the day,

A reflection that draws out the biblical and spiritual depth of the text,

Questions that invite personal and group exploration,

Suggestions for living out the call of the Messiah in daily life, A closing prayer thought to center the heart on Christ.

“Handel gave the church music of transcendent beauty, but it is God's Word sung through those melodies that changes lives,” says Holloway.“My hope is that this devotional allows people to not only hear the majesty of Messiah but to live its truth day by day.”

The book is perfect for personal devotion, family worship, or small group study. Whether preparing your heart for Christmas, Lent, or simply seeking to deepen your walk with Christ, A Month with Messiah serves as a spiritual guide that connects nearly 300 years of tradition with the urgency of faith today.

About the Author

With a PhD from Emory University, Gary Holloway has taught theology and spirituality in both academic and church settings. He spent ten years leading a global ecumenical ministry, traveling to more than forty countries to witness what God is doing worldwide. Now, he devotes his time to writing and teaching, blending scholarship with pastoral warmth. His passion is to help Christians encounter God through Scripture, worship, and spiritual practice.

Praise for A Month with Messiah

“Handel's work is a microcosm of the entirety of human existence, from the Fall to the Final Redemption. It provides fertile ground for offering views of solutions to the myriad temptations we face on a daily basis.” -Gregory S. Athnos, author of Handel's Messiah: A New View of Its Musical and Spiritual Architecture

From September 20th to 26th, 2025 , the Kindle edition of A Month with Messiah will be available for only $0.99 across all platforms.



Amazon:

Goodreads: Barnes & Noble:

As the world continues to sing Messiah, let its words sing in your heart. Take thirty-one days to encounter the Savior anew through the Scriptures that inspired Handel's masterpiece. Step into the music, into the Word, and into a deeper communion with the Messiah Himself.