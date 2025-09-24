Join Jane Moorman As She Take Readers On A Stunning Journey Throughout The Globe

Award-winning photographer and adventurer Jane Moorman has a long history of captivating readers. And now, with her extraordinary collection of visually stunning books, from the untamed wilderness of Africa to the architectural beauty of the Ohio State Capitol, the historic lighthouses of the Great Lakes, and the breathtaking Swiss Alps, she is ready to offer an immersive experience into some of the world's most remarkable landscapes and landmarks.

With a keen eye for detail and an insatiable curiosity, Moorman books her passion for photography, storytelling, and historical insight. Each of the pages of her book tells a story that has words to describe the place, thing, or morale. And when it comes to the visual aspects, her command of photography and the stunning shots add a different trajectory to her work, which goes further than anyone can expect.

Whether she is capturing the elegance of African birds in flight or the finest and most intimate details of Ohio's political heart, each book demonstrates her commitment to capturing the world through her lenses.

From the excitement of an African safari to seeing lions, elephants, giraffes, and other wildlife in Kenya and Tanzania, Moorman's African Safari exquisitely depicts the continent's wildlife. Plus, the interactive QR codes bring the wildlife to life, allowing us to witness the magic of Africa in real time.

With her heartfelt and beautiful collection of 40 species of African birds, Birds of Africa offers an inside look at their vibrant colors and majestic movements. Each photo, each description, and each page perfectly captures the essence of East Africa's diverse birdlife, which makes this book a must-read for bird lovers and nature enthusiasts.

A tribute to Ohio's rich history, the Ohio State Capitol takes us beyond the marble halls of the Ohio Statehouse. The book reveals the fascinating architectural details, political milestones, and artistic trajectory that make this landmark one of America's most unique capitol buildings.

Moorman takes you on an incredible road trip through Great Lakes Lighthouses , where she stops at 101 lighthouses along the Great Lakes. This book captures the history, charm, and many secrets of these timeless beacons of light through photographs of 70 magnificent tall and breathtaking structures.

Travel to the heart of the Swiss Alps and experience the historic railways like never before. Top of Europe: Swiss Alps via Cogwheel Railways will lead you to breathtaking peaks. From Jungfraujoch (the Top of Europe) to Gornergrat's panoramic views of the Matterhorn, this book brings the magic of Switzerland to life with stunning imagery and rich storytelling that will provide you with a calm and peaceful escapade.

Jane Moorman's photographic books allow us to see the world through a new lens. Her work has been praised for its attention to detail, ability to capture emotion, and immersive storytelling. Whether documenting nature, history, or culture, her work inspires us to appreciate the world's beauty in ways they never have before.

Where to Find Jane Moorman's Books?

Jane Moorman's books are available for purchase on Amazon Kindle and in print replica editions. Here is the link to access her books.

About the Author: Jane Moorman

Jane Moorman is a seasoned photographer with a passion for capturing the intersection of art and history. Jane Moorman describes herself as an adventurer who loves to drive the backroads to see what there is to see. A friend once said,“I wish I could see the world as Jane sees it. Finding the beauty in things that most of us don't take time to see.” Her books showcase her talent for bringing landmarks and public art to life through stunning photography and insightful commentary. Moorman's work celebrates the beauty and significance of iconic structures and art projects across America, offering readers a unique perspective on the country's cultural and historical landscape.