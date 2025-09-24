Microsky MS Expands Managed IT And Data Recovery Services In NYC

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Data recovery with Microsky MS - NYC Data Recovery Services - Managed IT Services"Microsky MS, based in Staten Island, has expanded its managed IT and data recovery services to small and mid-sized businesses across NYC. Led by founder Dominic Martelle, the company offers data backup, cybersecurity, IT infrastructure management, and technical support. With cyber threats and downtime on the rise, Microsky MS provides affordable, local, and reliable solutions to help businesses protect sensitive data, maintain continuity, and focus on growth.

STATEN ISLAND, NY - September 24, 2025 - Microsky MS, a Staten Island–based provider of managed IT services and data recovery solutions, today announced the expansion of its offerings to support small and mid-sized businesses across New York City. The company, located at 900 South Ave #300 in Staten Island, is broadening its portfolio to meet growing demand for secure, reliable IT support in an increasingly digital economy.

Founded and led by Dominic Martelle, Microsky MS specializes in data recovery, managed IT services, and proactive technology management. The company aims to help businesses safeguard sensitive information, reduce downtime, and streamline IT operations. With cyber threats and system failures on the rise, the company reports that 60 percent of small businesses close within six months of a data breach, underscoring the need for professional support.

“Technology downtime costs companies more than just money-it impacts trust, productivity, and business continuity,” said Dominic Martelle, founder of Microsky MS.“Our mission is to give New York businesses the confidence that their systems and data are protected, so they can focus on growth rather than IT problems.”

Microsky MS provides services including data backup and recovery, IT infrastructure management, cybersecurity protections, and on-demand technical support. The company's team works with clients ranging from law firms and healthcare providers to retailers and nonprofits-organizations for which IT disruptions can carry high financial and reputational costs.

The expansion comes at a time when businesses are investing more heavily in outsourced IT solutions. According to Gartner, global spending on IT services is projected to exceed $1.5 trillion in 2025, a 7 percent increase from the previous year. For New York City businesses, this trend reflects a need to adapt quickly to hybrid workforces, compliance requirements, and rising cybercrime.

“Small businesses often assume that enterprise-grade IT support is out of reach, but providers like Microsky MS make it accessible and affordable,” Martelle added.“Our approach is hands-on and local-we know the challenges our clients face because we live and work in the same community.”

Businesses in Staten Island and across the five boroughs can access Microsky MS's services immediately by visiting or contacting the company directly.

About Microsky MS

Microsky MS is a Staten Island–based provider of managed IT services, data recovery, and technology support. Founded by Dominic Martelle, the company serves businesses throughout New York City with a focus on security, reliability, and customer service. From preventing downtime to recovering lost data, Microsky MS delivers technology solutions that keep businesses running.

For more information, visit