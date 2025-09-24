Junkyard Dog Expands Cash-For-Junk-Cars Services In Fort Lauderdale, FL

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Junkyard Dog turns unwanted cars into cash fast-eco-friendly, fair, and hassle-free."Junkyard Dog – Cash for Junk Cars has expanded its eco-friendly car removal services in Fort Lauderdale, offering same-day pickups, free towing, and cash payouts for unwanted vehicles. Founded by Kiriakos Mforis, the company recycles salvaged parts to reduce waste while helping residents clear space. Operating across Broward County, Junkyard Dog accepts cars in any condition and provides guaranteed quotes with no hidden fees

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - September 24, 2025 - Junkyard Dog Cash for Junk Cars today announced the expansion of its car removal and recycling services across Fort Lauderdale and surrounding South Florida communities. The company specializes in purchasing unwanted, damaged, or non-operational vehicles, offering residents a simple way to free up space while receiving cash payments on the spot.

Founded by Kiriakos Mforis, Junkyard Dog provides free towing, competitive offers, and same-day removal for customers who want to dispose of cars responsibly. With a strong focus on eco-friendly recycling, the company ensures salvaged parts and materials are reused whenever possible, reducing environmental waste.

“Many people have old cars sitting in their driveway that they're not sure what to do with,” said Kiriakos Mforis, founder of Junkyard Dog – Cash for Junk Cars.“We make the process easy. Our customers can call us, schedule a pickup, and walk away with cash the same day-all while knowing their vehicle is being recycled responsibly.”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, more than 12 million vehicles are recycled annually in the United States, making auto recycling the 16th largest industry in the nation. Junkyard Dog contributes to this growing sector by helping Fort Lauderdale residents turn unwanted vehicles into value while supporting sustainable practices.

The company accepts vehicles in any condition, including wrecked, flooded, or non-running cars, trucks, and SUVs. Customers receive guaranteed quotes with no hidden fees and can expect professional service throughout the removal process.

Local residents have praised the convenience and reliability of the service.“I had an old car that wouldn't start for years,” said one Fort Lauderdale customer.“Within a few hours of calling Junkyard Dog, the car was gone, and I had cash in hand. It couldn't have been easier.”

Junkyard Dog operates throughout Broward County and is expanding into nearby South Florida areas to meet growing demand. The company's website provides easy contact options, including free online quotes.

Customers can learn more or schedule a pickup at

About Junkyard Dog – Cash for Junk Cars

Junkyard Dog – Cash for Junk Cars is a Fort Lauderdale-based auto recycling company dedicated to providing fast, fair, and eco-friendly car removal services. Founded by Kiriakos Mforis, the company helps South Florida residents get cash for unwanted vehicles while promoting sustainable recycling practices. Junkyard Dog offers free towing, same-day service, and guaranteed payouts for cars in any condition.