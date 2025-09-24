Lifetime Construction Group Expands Quality Building Services In Dingmans Ferry, PA

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Lifetime Construction Group LLC is building more than structures - we're building lasting value and trust for families and businesses across northeastern Pennsylvania."Lifetime Construction Group LLC, based in Dingmans Ferry, PA, has expanded its residential and commercial services across northeastern Pennsylvania. Led by owner Jesse Griggs, the company specializes in custom homes, renovations, commercial projects, and general contracting. With a focus on craftsmanship, sustainability, and community, the firm aims to deliver durable, client-centered projects that enhance local growth and long-term value.

DINGMANS FERRY, PA - September 24, 2025 - Lifetime Construction Group LLC, a full-service residential and commercial construction company, announced today its expanded availability of services to homeowners and businesses throughout northeastern Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Dingmans Ferry and led by owner Jesse Griggs, the company specializes in custom building, renovations, and general contracting for projects designed to stand the test of time.

Founded on the principles of craftsmanship and trust, Lifetime Construction Group has built its reputation on delivering projects that combine durability with personalized design. From constructing new homes and restoring historic properties to managing commercial buildouts, the company provides solutions tailored to meet the needs of modern families and businesses.

“Construction is more than just brick and mortar - it's about creating spaces where people can thrive,” said Jesse Griggs, owner of Lifetime Construction Group LLC .“Our mission is to deliver reliability, quality, and transparency to every client. We want our customers to feel confident that their investment will last for generations.”

Industry Demand and Local Growth

The expansion comes at a time when Pennsylvania's construction sector is experiencing steady growth. According to recent U.S. Census Bureau data, residential building permits in the state rose by 7 percent over the past year, reflecting demand for new housing as families relocate to more rural and suburban areas. Pike County, where Dingmans Ferry is located, has seen particular momentum, fueled by its proximity to the Poconos and increasing interest from families seeking affordable housing within commuting distance of New York and New Jersey.

Lifetime Construction Group's growth is also driven by local demand for commercial projects. Small businesses in the region are investing in property upgrades and expansions to serve a growing population. The company provides not only building services but also general contracting oversight, ensuring projects stay on schedule and within budget.

Range of Services

Lifetime Construction Group offers a comprehensive suite of construction services, including:



Custom home construction: Building tailored residences to meet lifestyle, design, and budget goals.

Renovations and remodels: Transforming kitchens, bathrooms, basements, and entire properties to enhance value and livability.

Commercial construction: Designing and constructing retail, office, and mixed-use spaces for long-term functionality. General contracting: Coordinating all aspects of construction, from planning and permits to completion.

The company emphasizes communication and client involvement at every step, a practice that has earned positive reviews from homeowners and business owners alike. One recent customer commented that the team“delivered our project on time, within budget, and exceeded expectations for craftsmanship.”

Commitment to Community

Beyond its construction services, Lifetime Construction Group is committed to supporting the local economy by employing skilled tradespeople from the region. By hiring locally and sourcing materials through regional suppliers whenever possible, the company reinforces its role as a community partner.

“We believe in building more than just homes and businesses - we believe in building community,” Griggs said.“Every project is an opportunity to strengthen the neighborhoods where we live and work.”

Looking Ahead

With its expanded reach, the company plans to continue growing its portfolio of both residential and commercial projects throughout northeastern Pennsylvania. The leadership team is also exploring sustainable building practices and energy-efficient solutions, recognizing the importance of environmentally responsible construction.

“Our clients are increasingly interested in efficiency and long-term value,” Griggs added.“We're committed to staying ahead of industry trends to make sure every project delivers both quality and sustainability.”

Call to Action

Homeowners and business owners interested in exploring a new project can learn more or request a consultation by visiting .

About Lifetime Construction Group LLC

Lifetime Construction Group LLC is a family-owned construction company based in Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania. The company provides residential and commercial building services, including new construction, renovations, remodels, and general contracting. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, durability, and customer satisfaction, Lifetime Construction Group serves clients across northeastern Pennsylvania.