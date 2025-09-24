Obesity Pipeline Drugs Report 2025 By Delveinsight: Analysis Of Current And Future Therapeutics, Trial Updates, And Emerging Opportunities In SMA
DelveInsight's“ Obesity Pipeline Insigh t 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Othe besity pipeline landscape. It covers the Obesity pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Obesity therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive Obesity pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the Obesity Pipeline Report
-
On September 23, 2025, findings published in JAMA Pediatrics revealed that glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) significantly improve glycemic control, reduce weight, and enhance cardiometabolic outcomes in children and adolescents diagnosed with type 2 diabetes (T2D) or obesity, highlighting their potential as an effective therapeutic option in pediatric care.
DelveInsight's Obesity pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Obesity treatment.
The leading Obesity Companies such as Zealand Pharma, Sciwind Biosciences, Genexine, Sirnaomics, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, Shionogi, Regor Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Pfizer, NodThera Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim, Fractyl Health, TransThera, Clearmind Medicine, PegBio, Biolingus , and others.
Promising Obesity Therapies such as APHD-012, Bimagrumab, Semaglutide, CT-868, GLY-200, Bremelanotide , and others.
The Obesity Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Obesity Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Obesity.
Obesity Overview
Obesity is the excessive or abnormal accumulation of fat or adipose tissue in the body that impairs health via its association with the risk of development of diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia. It is a significant public health epidemic which has progressively worsened over the past 50 years.
Obesity Emerging Drugs
-
Survodutide: Zealand Pharma
Survodutide (BI 456906) is a long-acting glucagon/GLP-1 receptor dual agonist for once-weekly subcutaneous administration that activates two key gut hormone receptors simultaneously and may offer better efficacy than current single-hormone receptor agonist treatments. Survodutide is targeting the treatment of obesity and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Boehringer Ingelheim is advancing survodutide into three global Phase III trials in people living with overweight or obesity.
-
Ecnoglutide: Sciwind Biosciences
Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogs are effective therapies in managing type 2 diabetes, obesity, and have demonstrated clinical potential as a treatment for NASH. Ecnoglutide (XW003) is a novel, cAMP signaling biased, long-acting GLP-1 analogue optimized for improved biological activity, cost-effective manufacturing, and once weekly dosing. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Obesity.
-
CT-868: Carmot Therapeutics
CT-868 is a dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor modulator with a unique pharmacological profile optimized for improved tolerability at the GLP-1 receptor. The combined action of GLP-1 and GIP results in greater body weight loss and glucose control. CT-868 is dosed once daily to maximize efficacy and tolerability. CT-868 dual agonist candidate was discovered using the chemotype evolution technology as a peptide-small molecule hybrid compound, able to mimic the native GLP-1 hormone. In the Phase I trial, CT-868 demonstrated compelling pharmacodynamic activity across several clinical measures in overweight and obese healthy individuals a safe and generally well-tolerated profile. Carmot Therapeutics is now expanding the observations in overweight and obese patients with type 2 diabetes to demonstrate CT-868's effects on glycemic control, weight loss, and tolerability. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat obesity.
-
DD01: D&D Pharmatech
DD01 is a proprietary, imbalanced dual agonist of GLP-1 and glucagon receptors with a half-life of 11 days in non-human primates. DD01 is being developed as a potential disease-modifying agent for obesity and liver fatty disease. Treatment with DD01 caused weight loss, reduced liver fat, and improved glucose tolerance in preclinical obesity, diabetes, and fatty liver models. In preclinical models of diabetes and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), DD01 could reduce weight and blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity and lipid and fat metabolism, which could ameliorate NASH. DD01 demonstrated greater efficacy in preclinical models than semaglutide, an approved GLP-1R receptor agonist; from a mechanical perspective, the effect of DD01 persisted after cessation of treatment. It is currently being evaluated in Phase I clinical trial to investigate the safety, tolerability, PK, and PD of DD01 administered by subcutaneous (SC) injection in overweight/obese subjects with type 2 diabetes mellitus and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
The Obesity pipeline report provides insights into
-
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Obesity with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Obesity Treatment.
Obesity Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Obesity Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Obesity market.
Obesity Companies
Zealand Pharma, Sciwind Biosciences, Genexine, Sirnaomics, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, Shionogi, Regor Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Pfizer, NodThera Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim, Fractyl Health, TransThera, Clearmind Medicine, PegBio, Biolingus, and others.
Obesity pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Obesity Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
-
Oral
Parenteral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Topical
Obesity Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
-
Recombinant fusion proteins
Small molecule
Monoclonal antibody
Peptide
Polymer
Gene therapy
Scope of the Obesity Pipeline Report
-
Coverage- Global
Obesity Companies- Zealand Pharma, Sciwind Biosciences, Genexine, Sirnaomics, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, Shionogi, Regor Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Pfizer, NodThera Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim, Fractyl Health, TransThera, Clearmind Medicine, PegBio, Biolingus , and others.
Obesity Therapies- APHD-012, Bimagrumab, Semaglutide, CT-868, GLY-200, Bremelanotide , and others.
Obesity Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Obesity Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of ContentsIntroduction Executive Summary Obesity Overview Obesity Pipeline Therapeutics Obesity Therapeutic Assessment Late Stage Products (Phase III) Survodutide: Zealand Pharma Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Mid Stage Products (Phase II) CT-868: Carmot Therapeutics Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Early Stage Products (Phase I) DD01: D&D Pharmatech Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products Drug name: Company name Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Inactive Obesity Products Obesity Key Companies Obesity Key Products Obesity Unmet Needs Obesity Market Drivers Obesity Market Barriers Obesity Future Perspectives and Conclusion Obesity Analyst Views Obesity Key Companies Appendix
