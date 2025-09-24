Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Drugs Report 2025 By Delveinsight: Examining Drug Development, Clinical Advancements, Competitive Dynamics, And Market Growth Opportunities

DelveInsight's “Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 110+ pipeline drugs in Acute Myeloid Leukemia pipeline landscape. It covers the Acute Myeloid Leukemia pipeline drug profiles, including Acute Myeloid Leukemia clinical trials and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Acute Myeloid Leukemia pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report



On 16 September 2025, Moleculin Biotech Inc . announced a phase 2/3 adaptive design study of L-Annamycin for Injection in combination with Cytarabine Injection as second-line therapy for remission induction in adult subjects with refractory/relapsed AML is divided into two parts, Part A and Part B.

On 16 September 2025, AbbVie conducted a study will assess the change in disease activity and adverse events in adult participants with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) being treated with of the combination of azacitidine and venetoclax, in India.

On 16 September 2025, Taiho Oncology Inc . organized a study is a single-arm, open-label, multicenter, non-randomized interventional study to evaluate the pharmacokinetic (PK) interaction, safety, and efficacy of ASTX727 when given in combination with venetoclax for the treatment of newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adults who are age 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy.

DelveInsight's Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 110+ pipeline treatment therapies.

The leading Acute Myeloid Leukemia Companies such as BioSight, Kura Oncology, Senti Biosciences, Chimerix, Takeda, Apollo Therapeutics, Immune-Onc Therapeutics, AbbVie/Genentech, Altor BioScience Corporation, Merck & Co, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Mesoblast, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Molecular Partners, Kling Biotherapeutics, HitGen, Chordia Therapeutics, Inc, Cullinan Therapeutics Inc., Aptose Biosciences Inc., Celgene, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Moleculin Biotech Inc. and others are developing promising Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapies such as OCV-501, SEL24/MEN1703, Venetoclax, Alvocidib, TL-895, KRT-232, XY0206, Azacitidine, Venetoclax, and others.

The Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Overview

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) is a type of cancer that affects the bone marrow and blood. In AML, the bone marrow produces abnormal myeloid cells, which are immature white blood cells that normally develop into various types of mature blood cells, including red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. These abnormal cells multiply rapidly, crowding out healthy blood cells and impairing the normal functioning of the bone marrow.

Acute Myeloid Leukaemia Emerging Drugs Profile

Ziftomenib - Kura Oncology

Ziftomenib is a novel, once-daily, oral investigational drug candidate targeting the menin-KMT2A/MLL protein-protein interaction for treatment of genetically defined AML patients with high unmet need. In preclinical models, ziftomenib inhibits the KMT2A/MLL protein complex and exhibits downstream effects on HOXA9/MEIS1 expression and potent anti-leukemic activity in genetically defined preclinical models of AML. Ziftomenib has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of AML. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of AML.

Annamycin: Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Annamycin is a next-generation anthracycline being evaluated in the MIRACLE (Moleculin R/R AML AnnAraC Clinical Evaluation) Trial, a pivotal, adaptive design Phase III trial evaluating Annamycin in combination with cytarabine, together referred to as AnnAraC, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). If successful, Annamycin has the potential to transform the standard of care for 2nd line AML. Annamycin is also in development for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma (STS). Annamycin has demonstrated in multiple clinical trials a lack of cardiotoxicity, allowing us to exceed the currently set maximum lifetime dosing for an anthracycline and potentially realizing the full therapeutic potential of anthracyclines to treat serious, hard-to-treat cancers. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of AML.

SNDX-5613: Syndax Pharmaceuticals

SNDX-5613 (revumenib) is an oral, selective inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A (MLL) interaction, being developed by Syndax Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of acute leukemias, particularly acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with KMT2A rearrangements or NPM1 mutations. By disrupting the menin-KMT2A complex, SNDX-5613 restores normal gene expression and promotes differentiation of leukemic cells. The therapy has shown promising efficacy in relapsed or refractory AML patients in early-phase clinical trials. Revumenib has received multiple regulatory designations, including Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug status from the FDA. Currently the drug is in Phase II/III stage of its development for the treatment of AML.

BST-236: BioSight

Aspacytarabine (BST-236) is a novel proprietary anti-metabolite. It is composed of cytarabine covalently bound to asparagine, acting as a pro-drug of cytarabine, enabling delivery of high cytarabine doses to leukemia patients with lower systemic exposure to the free drug. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

SENTI 202: Senti Biosciences

SENTI-202 is a first in class Logic-gated CAR-NK product engineered with an OR and a NOT Logic Gate gene circuit approach to enhance therapeutic efficacy and safety, with additional arming via expression of calibrated release IL-15 (crIL-15). A dual targeting activating CAR (aCAR) that recognizes both CD33 and FLT3 tumor antigens improves the anti-tumor activity, ensuring the targeting of AML blasts and LSCs. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of AML.

The Acute Myeloid Leukemia pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Acute Myeloid Leukemia market

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Companies

BioSight, Kura Oncology, Senti Biosciences, Chimerix, Takeda, Apollo Therapeutics, Immune-Onc Therapeutics, AbbVie/Genentech, Altor BioScience Corporation, Merck & Co, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Mesoblast, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Molecular Partners, Kling Biotherapeutics, HitGen, Chordia Therapeutics, Inc, Cullinan Therapeutics Inc., Aptose Biosciences Inc., Celgene, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Moleculin Biotech Inc. and others.

The Acute Myeloid Leukaemia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Acute Myeloid Leukaemia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Companies- BioSight, Kura Oncology, Senti Biosciences, Chimerix, Takeda, Apollo Therapeutics, Immune-Onc Therapeutics, AbbVie/Genentech, Altor BioScience Corporation, Merck & Co, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Mesoblast, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Molecular Partners, Kling Biotherapeutics, HitGen, Chordia Therapeutics, Inc, Cullinan Therapeutics Inc., Aptose Biosciences Inc., Celgene, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Moleculin Biotech Inc. and others.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapies- OCV-501, SEL24/MEN1703, Venetoclax, Alvocidib, TL-895, KRT-232, XY0206, Azacitidine, Venetoclax, and others.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

