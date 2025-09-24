Opioid Use Disorder Pipeline Drugs Report 2025: Comprehensive Insights Into Emerging Therapies, Clinical Trials, And Market Opportunities Shaping SMA Treatment Landscape
DelveInsight's "Opioid Use Disorder Pipeline Insight 2025" report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in the Opioid Use Disorder pipeline landscape. It covers the Opioid Use Disorder pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Opioid Use Disorder pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the Opioid Use Disorder Pipeline Report
On 18 September 2025, Indivior Inc. announced a study will evaluate the pharmacokinetics (PK), safety, and tolerability of INDV-6001 following multiple doses in participants with OUD to select optimum dosing regimens for future studies. Prior to receiving INDV-6001, participants will be stabilised on 12-16 mg of transmucosal (TM) BUP (SUBOXONE®) or will transition from a 100-mg monthly maintenance dose of SC extended-release BUP (SUBLOCADE®). This study will also evaluate the use of alternative injection sites (thigh, back of upper arm), which may be desirable in this patient population for the anticipated extended durations of treatment.
DelveInsight's Opioid Use Disorder Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for Opioid Use Disorder treatment.
The leading Opioid Use Disorder Companies, such as GW Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Trevi Therapeutics, Aphios, Astellas Pharma , and others.
Promising Opioid Use Disorder Therapies such as XR-NTX, Methadone, Buprenorphine (BUP), INDV-2000, Lofexidine 0.18 MG, NTX/BUP, Naltrexone, CAM203,8, and others.
The Opioid Use Disorder Pipeline Report provides a disease overview, pipeline scenario, and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Opioid Use Disorder Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Opioid Use Disorder.
Opioid Use Disorder Overview
Opioids are a class of drugs that bind with the opioid receptor present on the central nervous system in the brain and body to reduce the sensation of pain. Opioids predominantly include prescription pain relievers, synthetic opioids, and heroines. Although opioids reduce the perception of pain but chronic use of opioids can cause distress and impairment. Opioid Related Disorder includes overpowering desire to use opioids, dependence, increased opioid tolerance, and addictions which represents the most severe form of the disorders. When discontinued, the individual suffers from withdrawal syndrome.
Opioid Use Disorder Emerging Drugs Profile
ASP8062: Astellas Pharma
Astellas Pharma's lead drug candidate, ASP8062, is an analgesic class drug. It is an orally active γ-amino-butyric acid type B (GABAB) receptor positive allosteric modulator currently in phase II development. Phase 2 data demonstrated that ASP8062 for the treatment of Opioid Related Disorder as well as pain has beneficial effects. It was safe and well tolerated by the healthy subjects. It enhances the GABAergic transmission mediated by GABAB receptors by increasing the potency of endogenous agonist without overstimulating the receptor.
OPNT-003 (Intranasal Nalmefene): Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Opiant Pharmaceuticals“breakthrough” drug OPNT-003 is a long lasting opioid antagonist for the treatment of Opioid overdose and has demonstrated positive data from its phase I trials.
The Opioid Use Disorder Pipeline report provides insights into:-
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Opioid Use Disorder Treatment.
Opioid Use Disorder Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Opioid Use Disorder Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Opioid Use Disorder market.
Opioid Use Disorder Companies
GW Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Trevi Therapeutics, Aphios, Astellas Pharma , and others
Opioid Use Disorder pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Subcutaneous
Intravenous
Oral
Intramuscular
Molecule Type
Opioid Use Disorder Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Small molecules
Natural metabolites
Monoclonal antibodies
Product Type
Scope of the Opioid Use Disorder Pipeline Report
Coverage- Global
Opioid Use Disorder Companies- GW Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Trevi Therapeutics, Aphios, Astellas Pharma , and others.
Promising Opioid Use Disorder Therapies- XR-NTX, Methadone, Buprenorphine (BUP), INDV-2000, Lofexidine 0.18 MG, NTX/BUP, Naltrexone, CAM2038 and others.
Opioid Use Disorder Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Opioid Use Disorder Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of ContentsIntroduction Executive Summary Opioid Related Disorder: Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment Opioid Related Disorder – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment Opioid Related Disorder Collaboration Deals Mid Stage Products (Phase II) ASP8062: Astellas Pharma Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Early Stage Products (Phase I) OPNT-003: Opiant Pharmaceuticals Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Inactive Products Opioid Related Disorder Key Companies Opioid Related Disorder Key Products Opioid Related Disorder- Unmet Needs Opioid Related Disorder- Market Drivers and Barriers Opioid Related Disorder- Future Perspectives and Conclusion Opioid Related Disorder Analyst Views Opioid Related Disorder Key Companies Appendix
