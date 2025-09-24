Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Poised For Consistent Growth Through 2032, Fueled By Technological Advances And Rising Procedural Demand Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market"The Down's Syndrome Association stated that around one in every 1000 babies born in the United Kingdom has Down's syndrome. in 2023, there were approximately 47,000 people in the UK with the condition.

The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market, valued at USD 3,916 million in 2023, is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.22%, reaching around USD 6,645 million by 2030. This growth is primarily driven by rising numbers of late pregnancies and an increased prevalence of chromosomal abnormalities, including Down syndrome, Edwards syndrome, Fragile X syndrome, Klinefelter syndrome, Triple-X syndrome, Turner syndrome, and others.

Additional factors supporting market growth include improved insurance coverage for NIPT, greater physician preference for advanced genetic screening in high-risk pregnancies, trends toward delayed childbearing, a rise in pregnancy complications during the second and third trimesters, and ongoing technological innovations in testing equipment. These factors are expected to contribute significantly to market development between 2024 and 2030.

DelveInsight's Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Insights report offers detailed analysis of the current and projected market, highlighting market shares of leading NIPT companies, key drivers and challenges, emerging trends, and profiles of major players shaping the market landscape.

Key Takeaways from the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Report



The Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR between 2025 and 2032. According to DelveInsight, North America is likely to lead the global NIPT market during this period.

Key players in the NIPT market include PerkinElmer Inc., Natera Inc., Invitae Corporation, CENTOGENE N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, MedGenome Labs Ltd., Ravgen, Eurofins Scientific, BGI, Illumina Inc., YOURGENE HEALTH, Qiagen, Agilent Technologies Inc., and others.

In August 2022, Natera Inc. submitted a pre-submission to the U.S. FDA for its Panorama NIPT under the Q-Sub process, focusing on fetal chromosomal aneuploidies and 22q11.2 deletion syndrome. In July 2022, Genetic Technologies Limited acquired EasyDNA, enhancing its availability of carrier testing and NIPT across Europe. In March 2020, Yourgene Health acquired AGX-DPNI, its distribution partner for the Iona NIPT in France, for €2.4 million ($2.7 million) in cash, with potential earn-out payments of up to €1.7 million based on sales growth. Earlier, in June 2019, Illumina, Inc. launched the VeriSeq NIPT Solution v2, a CE-IVD next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based system that enables laboratories to screen for a broader range of chromosomal and sub-chromosomal conditions linked to birth defects and pregnancy complications, surpassing standard NIPT capabilities.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Overview

Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is an advanced genetic screening technique that evaluates a fetus for the risk of specific genetic disorders, including Down syndrome (trisomy 21), Edwards syndrome (trisomy 18), and Patau syndrome (trisomy 13). Unlike conventional invasive procedures such as amniocentesis or chorionic villus sampling (CVS), NIPT requires only a blood sample from the pregnant woman, offering a safer option for both mother and baby.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Insights

In 2023, North America is expected to command the largest share of the non-invasive prenatal testing market. Key drivers in the region include high preterm birth rates, elevated maternal mortality, and a rising prevalence of chromosomal disorders such as Down syndrome. The region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, swift regulatory approvals, high diagnosis rates, widespread awareness and adoption of NIPT, and the launch of innovative testing solutions also contribute to market growth.

Within North America, the United States leads both regionally and globally, largely due to the growing incidence of Down syndrome. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2022, approximately 6,000 babies are born with Down syndrome in the U.S. each year, accounting for about 1 in every 700 births.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Dynamics

The non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is segmented by product type (kits and reagents, instruments), test type (Down syndrome, Edwards syndrome, Patau syndrome, Turner syndrome, etc.), end-user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions).

In 2023, the kits and reagents segment is anticipated to hold a substantial share of the market due to the availability of diverse NIPT consumables. These advanced kits enable genetic screening for pregnant women at risk of conditions such as Patau, Edwards, and Down syndrome. They are highly accurate, safe, and capable of detecting trisomies 13, 18, and 21 as early as 10 weeks of gestation. Test results are typically available within seven days, and using these kits can reduce the need for invasive diagnostic procedures by up to 95%.

For instance, Roche's Harmony IVD Kit, used in over 1.8 million pregnancies, is renowned for its high precision, with a false-positive rate below 0.1% for trisomies. Similarly, PerkinElmer's Vanadis Core T21/T18/T13 Reagent Cartridge screens for trisomy risks using cell-free DNA from maternal blood.

These advantages are expected to drive significant growth in the NIPT market, particularly within the kits and reagents segment, over the forecast period.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Drivers:

Rising rates of pregnancies at advanced maternal age have led to a higher occurrence of chromosomal abnormalities, including Down syndrome, Edwards syndrome, Fragile X syndrome, Klinefelter syndrome, Triple-X syndrome, Turner syndrome, and other related conditions.

Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022 to 2032

Key Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Companies: PerkinElmer Inc., Natera Inc., Invitae Corporation, CENTOGENE N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, MedGenome Labs Ltd., Ravgen, Eurofins Scientific, BGI, Illumina Inc., YOURGENE HEALTH, Qiagen, Agilent Technologies Inc., and others.

