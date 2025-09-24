Vascular Closure Devices Market Projected For Steady Growth Through 2032, Fueled By Technological Advancements And Rising Minimally Invasive Procedures Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Vascular Closure Devices Market"Global vascular closure devices market is expected to increase from USD 1,548.87 million in 2024 to USD 2,398.52 million by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth, estimates DelveInsight.

The global vascular closure devices market was valued at USD 1.05 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.15%, reaching around USD 1.49 billion by 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, especially cardiovascular diseases such as atrial fibrillation and coronary artery disease (CAD). Moreover, the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures and continuous product innovations by leading industry players are anticipated to further boost demand for vascular closure devices during the 2024–2030 forecast period.

DelveInsight's Vascular Closure Devices Market Insights report offers comprehensive market analysis, including current and projected trends, company market shares, key drivers and barriers, challenges, and profiles of major players in the vascular closure devices sector.

Key Takeaways from the Vascular Closure Devices Market Report

The Vascular Closure Devices market is expected to experience moderate growth at a steady CAGR from 2025 to 2032. According to DelveInsight, North America is likely to maintain its leading position in the global market during the forecast period.

Key players actively involved in the vascular closure devices sector include Abbott, Teleflex Incorporated, Terumo Medical Corporation, Cardinal Health, Cardival Medical, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Medtronic, Morris Innovative, TZ Medical, Vasorum Ltd, Tricol Biomedical, Vivasure Medical Ltd, Transluminal Technologies, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Gem srl, and others.

Notable developments include:



In September 2024, Cordis received FDA approval for its MYNX Control venous vascular closure device (VCD) for 6–12 French access sites. The device utilizes Grip Technology and a hydrophilic polyethylene glycol (PEG) sealant, which reportedly absorbs three times faster than collagen-based alternatives, facilitating quicker hemostasis.

In August 2024, Haemonetics launched its Vascade MVP XL mid-bore venous closure system across the U.S. This device, part of the Vascade line, features an enhanced collagen component and larger disc, designed for 10–12F sheaths used in procedures such as cryoablation and left atrial appendage closure.

In July 2024, Cordis gained FDA approval for the MYNX Control VCD targeting 6–12F access sites, with plans for imminent market release.

In June 2024, Haemonetics initiated a limited release of the VASCADE MVP XL system, which includes a collapsible disc and resorbable collagen patch to accelerate hemostasis. On April 16, 2024, Vivasure Medical successfully treated its first large-bore venous patient using the PerQseal Elite vascular closure system, a fully absorbable, suture-free device, as part of the ELITE Venous Clinical Study at Erasmus Medical Centre in Rotterdam led by Prof. Nicolas Van Mieghem.

Vascular Closure Devices Overview

Vascular closure devices (VCDs) are medical instruments designed to stop bleeding by sealing puncture sites in arteries or veins after catheter-based procedures, including angiography, angioplasty, and other interventional cardiovascular treatments. They provide rapid and effective closure of the access site, minimizing risks such as bleeding, hematoma formation, and extended bed rest.

Vascular Closure Devices Market Insights

North America is expected to lead the vascular closure devices market in 2023 and retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, including coronary artery disease (CAD) and myocardial infarctions, along with common risk factors such as hypertension, high cholesterol, and smoking. Ongoing innovations in device technology and an increase in regulatory approvals are also anticipated to support market expansion from 2024 to 2030.

According to the National Institutes of Health (2023), around 20.5 million people in the U.S. live with CAD. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported in 2024 that approximately 805,000 Americans suffer a myocardial infarction annually. Heart disease encompasses a range of conditions, including acute coronary syndrome, atherosclerosis, and congestive heart failure, with nearly 47% of the U.S. population affected by at least one major risk factor such as high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or smoking.

Vascular Closure Devices Market Dynamics

According to the World Heart Report (2023), over 500 million people globally were living with cardiovascular diseases as of 2021. Furthermore, the American Heart Association (2023) estimates that by 2030, more than 12 million people worldwide will be affected by atrial fibrillation.

The British Heart Foundation's Global Heart & Circulatory Diseases Factsheet (2024) also indicates that around 200 million individuals globally are living with coronary artery disease (CAD). Vascular closure devices are crucial for safely sealing access sites after diagnostic and interventional procedures such as angiography, angioplasty, and stent placement. In atrial fibrillation treatments, these devices ensure secure closure of catheter access points, reducing complications and promoting faster recovery. Similarly, during CAD interventions, vascular closure devices help minimize bleeding risks at insertion sites, enhancing overall procedural outcomes.

Vascular Closure Devices Market Drivers:



Rising prevalence of chronic conditions, including cardiovascular diseases like atrial fibrillation and coronary artery disease (CAD), alongside the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures Ongoing product innovation and development initiatives by key industry players

Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022 to 2032

Key Vascular Closure Devices Companies: Abbott, Teleflex Incorporated, Terumo Medical Corporation, Cardinal Health, Cardival Medical, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Medtronic, Morris Innovative, TZ Medical, Vasorum Ltd, Tricol Biomedical, Vivasure Medical Ltd, Transluminal Technologies, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, Gem srl, and others.

