First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Participates In Special Session As Part Of UN General Assembly (PHOTO)
The event, organized by the Republic of Uzbekistan and the World Health Organization, was attended by Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, along with her daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva.
A group photo was taken. Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan and one of the event's organizers, along with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, spoke about the global relevance of the topic addressed at the special session.
Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdoğan and other speakers also shared their views on the issue.
The primary purpose of the session was to draw the attention of the global community to this pressing issue and to highlight its severity. The problem's urgency is increasing year by year. According to statistics, approximately 200,000 children worldwide are diagnosed with cancer each year, and half of them pass away.
The event continued with panel discussions.
