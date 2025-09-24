Laos Focuses On Developing Eco-Friendly Food Solutions

The inaugural Lao National Youth Forum, themed "Youth-Led Climate Smart Agriculture and Climate-Resilient Food Systems," kicked off on Wednesday in the capital city of Vientiane. The event aims to empower young people to lead the transformation of food systems toward sustainability and resilience in the face of climate change, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

According to the Vientiane Mai newspaper, the forum was attended by key figures including Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Xaynakhone Inthavong, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Laos Bakhodir Burkhanov, FAO Representative to Laos Kyung-Mee Kim, and other important stakeholders.

In his speech, Deputy Minister Xaynakhone emphasized Laos' rapidly growing population, expected to reach 9 million by 2035. While this growth fuels economic development, it also significantly increases demand for food, water, and land. Urban expansion, which often converts valuable agricultural land into residential areas, further strains resources and threatens food security. These pressures are compounded by the increasing impacts of climate change.

To tackle these challenges, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is prioritizing the transformation of national food systems. Among the key initiatives is the promotion of young farmers through comprehensive training programs focused on sustainable agriculture, business management, and marketing. The ministry is also collaborating with universities to support research on climate resilience.

Beyond technical training, the ministry encourages youth participation in community development, offers scholarships and vocational training, and regularly organizes courses on the latest agricultural technologies. These efforts aim to cultivate a new generation of leaders equipped to drive sustainable agricultural practices and strengthen climate-resilient food systems across Laos.

Youth engagement in climate-smart agriculture not only addresses environmental concerns but also helps to stimulate rural economies, reduce poverty, and create job opportunities in emerging green sectors-critical factors for Laos' sustainable development.