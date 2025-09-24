Adam Daniel

Associate Lecturer in Communication, Western Sydney University

My research examines how emerging technologies utilise aspects of the cinematic form in innovative and transformative ways. In my book 'Affective Intensities and Evolving Horror Forms: From Found Footage to Virtual Reality' I focus on this transformation in the genre of horror cinema, examining how aspects of cinema translate to new media forms such as streaming video, video games and virtual reality. My other research interests include television, immersive and interactive storytelling, the practice and artform of screenwriting, affect and embodiment, Deleuzian cinema theory, and the ethical possibilities of cinema.

2015–present Associate lecturer, Western Sydney University



2020 Australian Film Television and Radio School, MA (Screenwriting)

2017 Western Sydney University, Ph.d (Dean's Prize) 2014 Western Sydney University, Bachelor of Arts (Honours)



2020 Affective Intensities and Evolving Horror Forms: From Found Footage to Virtual Reality,

2019 Supernatural Studies, 'Under the Skin of the World: The Multiversal Spaces of Twin Peaks: The Return'

2018 Fusion Journal, 'Inhabiting the Image of Collisions: Virtual Reality Cinema as a Medium of Ethical Experience' 2016 Global Media Journal AU, 'Always Watching: The Interface of Horror and Digital Cinema in Marble Hornets'



Society for Cinema and Media Studies

Screen Studies Association of Australia & Aotearoa New Zealand

Australian Writers Guild Sydney Screen Studies Network

