Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Adam Daniel


2025-09-24 07:07:46
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Lecturer in Communication, Western Sydney University
Profile Articles Activity

My research examines how emerging technologies utilise aspects of the cinematic form in innovative and transformative ways. In my book 'Affective Intensities and Evolving Horror Forms: From Found Footage to Virtual Reality' I focus on this transformation in the genre of horror cinema, examining how aspects of cinema translate to new media forms such as streaming video, video games and virtual reality. My other research interests include television, immersive and interactive storytelling, the practice and artform of screenwriting, affect and embodiment, Deleuzian cinema theory, and the ethical possibilities of cinema.

Experience
  • 2015–present Associate lecturer, Western Sydney University
Education
  • 2020 Australian Film Television and Radio School, MA (Screenwriting)
  • 2017 Western Sydney University, Ph.d (Dean's Prize)
  • 2014 Western Sydney University, Bachelor of Arts (Honours)
Publications
  • 2020 Affective Intensities and Evolving Horror Forms: From Found Footage to Virtual Reality,
  • 2019 Supernatural Studies, 'Under the Skin of the World: The Multiversal Spaces of Twin Peaks: The Return'
  • 2018 Fusion Journal, 'Inhabiting the Image of Collisions: Virtual Reality Cinema as a Medium of Ethical Experience'
  • 2016 Global Media Journal AU, 'Always Watching: The Interface of Horror and Digital Cinema in Marble Hornets'
Professional Memberships
  • Society for Cinema and Media Studies
  • Screen Studies Association of Australia & Aotearoa New Zealand
  • Australian Writers Guild
  • Sydney Screen Studies Network

The Conversation

MENAFN24092025000199003603ID1110107619

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

