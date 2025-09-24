Adam Daniel
-
Associate Lecturer in Communication,
Western Sydney University
My research examines how emerging technologies utilise aspects of the cinematic form in innovative and transformative ways. In my book 'Affective Intensities and Evolving Horror Forms: From Found Footage to Virtual Reality' I focus on this transformation in the genre of horror cinema, examining how aspects of cinema translate to new media forms such as streaming video, video games and virtual reality. My other research interests include television, immersive and interactive storytelling, the practice and artform of screenwriting, affect and embodiment, Deleuzian cinema theory, and the ethical possibilities of cinema.Experience
-
2015–present
Associate lecturer, Western Sydney University
-
2020
Australian Film Television and Radio School, MA (Screenwriting)
2017
Western Sydney University, Ph.d (Dean's Prize)
2014
Western Sydney University, Bachelor of Arts (Honours)
-
2020
Affective Intensities and Evolving Horror Forms: From Found Footage to Virtual Reality,
2019
Supernatural Studies, 'Under the Skin of the World: The Multiversal Spaces of Twin Peaks: The Return'
2018
Fusion Journal, 'Inhabiting the Image of Collisions: Virtual Reality Cinema as a Medium of Ethical Experience'
2016
Global Media Journal AU, 'Always Watching: The Interface of Horror and Digital Cinema in Marble Hornets'
-
Society for Cinema and Media Studies
Screen Studies Association of Australia & Aotearoa New Zealand
Australian Writers Guild
Sydney Screen Studies Network
