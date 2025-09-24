GCC, UK Fms Review Progress Of Strategic Partnership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- The foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries and the United Kingdom convened a meeting in New York on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly.
The meeting, co-chaired by Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya - the current chair of the GCC ministerial council, and UK Minister of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Yvette Cooper, reviewed the progress of the GCC-UK strategic partnership
Both sides reaffirmed commitment to promoting cooperation in all areas, and contributing to regional security and stability, according to the final statement issued following the meeting.
They renewed their determination to working together to address regional disputes and instabilities, praising the efforts of GCC member countries to promote dialogue and understanding.
They welcomed the election of the Kingdom of Bahrain as non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2026-2027.
Denouncing the recent Israeli occupation attack on Doha, the ministers reaffirmed support to the sovereignty and territorial safety of the State of Qatar pursuant to the UN Charter.
They reaffirmed support to Qatar's vital role in the joint mediation between the Israeli occupation authorities and the Palestinian movement Hamas, alongside Egypt and the United States.
Warning against any attempts to hinder the negotiations on ceasefire in Gaza Strip, they said that ceasefire was on the only to durable peace in the region.
On the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, they denounced the restrictions placed by the Israeli occupation forces on delivery of famine relief, which led to exacerbation of the crisis and the suffering of the Palestinian civilians in the Strip.
They urged all parties to recommit themselves to the provisions of the International Humanitarian Law and avoiding any attacks on civilian lives or infrastructure, according to the statement.
The statement welcomed the recent decisions of the United Kingdom and several other countries to recognize the State of Palestine, noting that the recognitions signaled growing consensus among the international community on the two-state solution to the conflict.
The ministers renewed backing to the efforts of the Palestinian National Authority and the Kingdom of Jordan to maintain the historical status quo of the holy city of Jerusalem.
They reiterated support to the Palestinians' aspirations for self-determination and statehood, as well as their right to play a central role in the post-conflict recovery and rule in Gaza after ending Hamas rule.
The ministers urged deescalating the tensions and cessation of hostilities in the Middle East, and focusing on efforts to reach a durable ceasefire that could pave the way for the release of all hostages and safe delivery of assistance to the Palestinian civilians, the statement added. (end)
