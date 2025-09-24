Assistant FM: Kuwait-China Ties See Quantum Leap
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait-China ties are witnessing a quantum leap, thanks to the deals and memoranda of understanding signed between the two governments, Kuwait Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Samih Hayat said on Wednesday.
Upon Amiri directives, Kuwait has taken high-level steps; a ministerial committee was formed under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, to pursue the implementation of the deals signed with China, Hayat said in a press release on the sidelines of a reception held at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China on the 76th anniversary of founding day.
The projects being carried out include major development ones like the completion of Mubarak Port, and others in Shagaya renewable, waste, sewage and residential cities, he affirmed.
China has been Kuwait's first trade partner for eight years in a row, and it has an effective role in international arenas and at the United Nations Security Council, mainly in terms of maintaining stability in the region, he noted.
The results of implementing current projects will open horizons for new schemes in the future in a manner that enhances relations between the two friendly countries, he said.
Meanwhile, China Embassy's Charge d'affaires Liu Xiang stressed the deep-rooted and friendly relations between the two states, praising ongoing support to boost bilateral collaboration in multiple domains.
Kuwait has been the first GCC country to establish diplomatic ties with China, an exemplary of outstanding and fruitful collaboration, he said.
Relations between both sides have witnessed accelerated growth over the past years, thanks to the strategic directives of the two countries' political leadership, Liu pointed out.
He emphasized his country's commitment to continuing supporting Kuwait's efforts to achieve its development goals - "Kuwait Vision 2035" - and working together to enhance such partnership. (end)
aa
Upon Amiri directives, Kuwait has taken high-level steps; a ministerial committee was formed under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, to pursue the implementation of the deals signed with China, Hayat said in a press release on the sidelines of a reception held at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China on the 76th anniversary of founding day.
The projects being carried out include major development ones like the completion of Mubarak Port, and others in Shagaya renewable, waste, sewage and residential cities, he affirmed.
China has been Kuwait's first trade partner for eight years in a row, and it has an effective role in international arenas and at the United Nations Security Council, mainly in terms of maintaining stability in the region, he noted.
The results of implementing current projects will open horizons for new schemes in the future in a manner that enhances relations between the two friendly countries, he said.
Meanwhile, China Embassy's Charge d'affaires Liu Xiang stressed the deep-rooted and friendly relations between the two states, praising ongoing support to boost bilateral collaboration in multiple domains.
Kuwait has been the first GCC country to establish diplomatic ties with China, an exemplary of outstanding and fruitful collaboration, he said.
Relations between both sides have witnessed accelerated growth over the past years, thanks to the strategic directives of the two countries' political leadership, Liu pointed out.
He emphasized his country's commitment to continuing supporting Kuwait's efforts to achieve its development goals - "Kuwait Vision 2035" - and working together to enhance such partnership. (end)
aa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment