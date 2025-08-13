Moi Shares Guidelines To Report Crimes Via Metrash Mobile App

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has issued a reminder to citizens and residents that they can use Metrash Mobile Application to submit complaints for various violations.

The service is called Al-Adeed, and it is available under 'Security' window on the Metrash Mobile Application.

The reports that can be submitted are those related to public morals, exposure to threats, violations in tourist areas, administrative corruption, or negative phenomena.

MoI affirms that security is a shared responsibility shouldered by everyone.