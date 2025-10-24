Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Border Guards Hit Russian Positions, Vehicles On Southern Slobozhanshchyna Front

2025-10-24 12:04:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukrain reported this.

"Thanks to precise FPV drone strikes, three positions, three antennas, an electronic warfare system, a UAV, and two vehicles were destroyed. Each strike means another loss for the enemy and another step toward our victory," the SBGS noted.

Read also: Fifty invaders killed, UAV control post destroyed: Phoenix shows elimination of enemy forces on Pokrovsk front

As reported earlier, the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed enemy armored vehicles and personnel in the Donetsk sector.

