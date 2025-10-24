Ukrainian Border Guards Hit Russian Positions, Vehicles On Southern Slobozhanshchyna Front
"Thanks to precise FPV drone strikes, three positions, three antennas, an electronic warfare system, a UAV, and two vehicles were destroyed. Each strike means another loss for the enemy and another step toward our victory," the SBGS noted.Read also: Fifty invaders killed, UAV control post destroyed: Phoenix shows elimination of enemy forces on Pokrovsk front
As reported earlier, the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed enemy armored vehicles and personnel in the Donetsk sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment