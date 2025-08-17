Ministry Closes Car Company Over Service And Parts Delay
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) announced the closure of Elite Motors Corporation - Chery for a period of 30 days.
This is due to non-compliance with the provisions of Article (16) of Law No. (8) of 2008 regarding consumer protection.
In a statement, the ministry said that the company faces full closure for 30 days period due to violations including failure to provide spare parts and delay in after-sales services.
The decision number 23/2025 enforces the penalty outlined under the Consumer Protection Law and its Implementing Regulations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment