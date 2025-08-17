Ministry Closes Car Company Over Service And Parts Delay

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) announced the closure of Elite Motors Corporation - Chery for a period of 30 days.

This is due to non-compliance with the provisions of Article (16) of Law No. (8) of 2008 regarding consumer protection.

In a statement, the ministry said that the company faces full closure for 30 days period due to violations including failure to provide spare parts and delay in after-sales services.

The decision number 23/2025 enforces the penalty outlined under the Consumer Protection Law and its Implementing Regulations.