Kuwait Amir's Rep. Meets Bahamas PM On UNGA Sidelines


2025-09-24 07:05:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Wednesday the Commonwealth of The Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Edward Davis on the sidelines of the high-level 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
During the reception, both sides reviewed relations between Kuwait and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and means of backing and boosting them for the benefits of the two friendly peoples, along the latest developments, regionally and internationally.
The meeting featured Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Amiri Diwan Mazen Al-Issa and Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai. (end)
