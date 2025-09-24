Kuwait Amir's Rep. Meets Bahamas PM On UNGA Sidelines
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Wednesday the Commonwealth of The Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Edward Davis on the sidelines of the high-level 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
During the reception, both sides reviewed relations between Kuwait and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and means of backing and boosting them for the benefits of the two friendly peoples, along the latest developments, regionally and internationally.
The meeting featured Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Amiri Diwan Mazen Al-Issa and Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai. (end)
hm
During the reception, both sides reviewed relations between Kuwait and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and means of backing and boosting them for the benefits of the two friendly peoples, along the latest developments, regionally and internationally.
The meeting featured Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Amiri Diwan Mazen Al-Issa and Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai. (end)
hm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment