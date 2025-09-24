DC Startup & Tech Week 2025 Marks 10 Years As A Global Hub For Startups And Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Entrepreneurs and investors from across the states and abroad gather in Washington, D.C., October 20–24 for five days of founder growth and dealmaking.

Washington, D.C., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating a decade of impact, DC Startup & Tech Week (DCSTW) returns with one of its largest programs to date, drawing more than 8,000 attendees from across the U.S. and internationally to hundreds of sessions, founder showcases, pitch competitions, and curated networking across Washington, D.C. The milestone cements the city's standing as a global hub for entrepreneurship, innovation, and capital.









“This 10-year milestone represents a pivotal moment not just for the DMV, but for founders everywhere,” said Rachel Koretsky, Co-Founder & Director of DCSTW.“We've built a 16,000-strong community that has drawn attendees from more than 18 countries. Now, we are doubling down on our mission to establish the DMV as a global innovation hub for startups and tech, giving founders in the DMV and beyond the connections, capital, and expertise they need to build the next generation of breakthrough companies.”

“DCSTW is proof that when you bring entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators together with intention, you do not just grow companies, you grow ecosystems,” said Seema Alexander, Co-Chair of DCSTW.“The 10-year anniversary is not just a milestone; it is a launching pad for the next wave of startup and tech leadership.”

Programming spans multiple venues across the city, leveraging Washington, D.C.'s unique proximity to policy and industry leadership while drawing founders and investors from around the world. Attendees will have access to 17+ tracks including Early-Stage Strategies, Scaling Playbooks, Life Sciences and Biotech, Climate and Sustainability, Food and CPG, Government and Innovation, Wellness and Health Tech, and AI and Emerging Tech. The DMV Startup Showcase and Resource Expo will feature top early and growth-stage companies while giving them visibility to investors, corporate leaders, and customers.

New in 2025, and responding to the current evolving labor market, DCSTW will debut its first-ever Career Corner with resume reviews, interview coaching, and direct hiring for professionals transitioning into the startup & tech economy.

Over the past decade, DCSTW has become a proven launchpad for success. Past participants have achieved notable milestones connected to DCSTW. Rick Gilchrist, CEO of Vannadium, closed a $3 million seed round during Tech Week. Hyacinth Tucker, CEO of The Laundry Basket, won a pitch competition at DCSTW and went on to scale her laundry and dry-cleaning marketplace platform company. The RASA Founders secured a pivotal investor connection at DCSTW, helping them grow their venture.

Sponsors and partners for the anniversary include Amazon, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg Center, Arlington Economic Development, Revolution,, DMPED, Next Powered by Shulman Rogers, Golden Triangle, Maryland Tech Council and others.

Event Details: October 20–24, 2025 | Multiple venues across Washington, D.C.

Tickets and Information: | @dcstartupweek | #DCSTW #DCSTW25

DC Startup & Tech Week (DCSTW) is the region's largest entrepreneurship and innovation conference, uniting founders, investors, and ecosystem leaders to catalyze growth, partnerships, and investment throughout the DMV and beyond.

