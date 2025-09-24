JUNK PUTS KIDS IN THE DRIVER's SEAT AT PEMBROKE PINES TOUCH-A-TRUCK

Families explored the Junk truck at the City of Pembroke Pines' Touch-a-Truck Expo, where kids climbed in the driver's seat, honked the horn, and took home one of the company's popular squishy truck toys.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The streets around City Center Way were buzzing with excitement as families poured into the City of Pembroke Pines' Touch-a-Truck Vehicle Expo. Among fire engines, police cruisers, and heavy machinery, it was the Junk truck that had kids lining up for a turn at the wheel.

Young attendees eagerly climbed into the driver's seat, honked the horn, and posed for photos while parents snapped keepsake shots. Adding to the fun, Junk handed out its signature squishy truck toys, which quickly became one of the day's most popular giveaways.

“Our trucks usually roll out to haul away clutter,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.“But here, our mission was to spark joy and curiosity. Seeing kids' faces light up as they imagined driving one of our big trucks was the best part of the day.”

The event also featured an impressive lineup of giveaways from the City of Pembroke Pines: the first 100 kids received a commemorative Touch-a-Truck T-shirt, the first 300 walked away with a Hot Wheels car, and the first 500 got their very own hard hat. Families also had the chance to meet the community heroes who operate the emergency and service vehicles showcased at the expo.

For Junk, the day was about more than parking a truck. It was about being part of a beloved community tradition connecting families with the people and vehicles that keep Pembroke Pines running daily.

About Junk

Junk is a leading provider of efficient, eco-friendly junk removal services with locations throughout the United States. Serving both residential and commercial clients, the company is known for its same-day service and a hassle-free experience. Whether helping families declutter, supporting businesses with cleanouts, or managing large-scale projects, Junk makes it easy to declutter. With a focus on responsible disposal that includes donation and recycling, Junk ensures items are handled with care for both people and the planet. Learn more at .

