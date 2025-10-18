Mitradel: 1655 Contracts Have Been Registered With The Reactivation Of Chiquita Banana

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Minister of Labor and Workforce Development, Jackeline Muñoz, pictured below, reported that 1,655 employment contracts have been registered with the reactivation of Chiquita's operations in the province of Bocas del Toro. Muñoz explained that 600 of these contracts are permanent and reiterated that the first stage of the company's reopening is solely for cleaning and maintenance of the plant to assess the condition of the plantations and thus be able to continue hiring. The Labor Minister added that she will visit Changuinola, where she will hold meetings with banana company leaders to monitor the process.

Chiquita's reopening includes the gradual creation of up to 5,000 direct jobs. In this first phase, the company is expected to create 3,000 jobs, and an additional 2,000 workers are projected to be added by February. Chiquita's return to Panama was achieved after the government of José Raúl Mulino signed a memorandum of understanding with the company. This document also establishes the creation of a technical committee composed of the State and the company to monitor the commitments and ensure their fulfillment. Chiquita is estimated to invest $30 million to reactivate production on 5,000 hectares of banana land, followed by exports.