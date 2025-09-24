Unlock The Ancient Secret To Nutritious Meals And Snacks
| 2/3
1/4
1
1/4
| cup mayonnaise
cup milk
teaspoon garlic powder
teaspoon freshly cracked pepper
salt, to taste
Salad:
| 1
3
1
1-2
1
1/4
4
| pound bacon
cups cooked whole-grain sorghum
head romaine lettuce, rinsed, dried and shredded
cups mixed greens, torn into 1-inch pieces
cup cherry tomatoes, halved
cup fresh parsley, coarsely chopped
green onions, thinly sliced
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
Parmesan or goat cheese (optional)
To make dressing: Blend mayonnaise, milk, garlic powder and pepper until smooth and creamy. Season with salt, to taste. Refrigerate until ready to use.
To make salad: In large, deep skillet over medium-high heat, fry bacon. Turn frequently until evenly browned. Drain on paper towel and crumble.
In large bowl, combine sorghum, lettuce, mixed greens, tomatoes, parsley, green onions and bacon. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, and toss with dressing. Top with Parmesan or goat cheese, if desired, and serve.
Popped Sorghum
Recipe courtesy of United Sorghum Checkoff Program
Prep time: 1-2 minutes
Cook time: 4-6 minutes
Servings: 2
| 2
1/2
| teaspoons oil of choice (optional)
cup whole-grain sorghum
salt or seasoning of choice
Heat stainless steel pot with tight-fitting lid over medium heat.
Add oil, if desired. When hot, add whole-grain sorghum and cover with lid.
Shake pot often to prevent burning.
When there are more than 10 seconds between pops, remove from heat.
Sprinkle lightly with salt or seasonings of choice.
Michael French
...
1-888-824-3337
About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at and .
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment