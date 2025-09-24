Unlock The Ancient Secret To Nutritious Meals And Snacks

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) A nutrition boost for your daily menus can go a long way for families focused on making healthy eating decisions. If you're looking for an easy way to add nutrients to your meals, the ancient grain sorghum could be the solution you've been looking for.

Sorghum is non-GMO, gluten-free and a source of 13 essential nutrients. Sorghum can be enjoyed as whole and pearled grain, flour or popped like popcorn, making it a versatile ingredient you can incorporate into meal-planning. It's perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.

Adding a new twist to mealtime can be a cinch. With sorghum, it's easy to achieve flavorful meals that have protein, fiber and other nutrients. Simply use your stove, a slow cooker, rice cooker or oven to prepare sorghum and replace the grain in your favorite recipes. Or discover a new favorite like this Sorghum BLT Salad.

For a quick and healthy snack, grab a handful of Popped Sorghum and feel good about eating between meals. You can purchase popped sorghum or prepare it yourself using one of many simple methods. A delicious alternative to popcorn, popped sorghum is quickly becoming a favorite snack option.

To discover more recipe inspiration and find easy ways to add sorghum to your family's favorite dishes, visit .





Sorghum BLT Salad

Recipe courtesy of United Sorghum Checkoff Program

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4-6

Dressing: