Philippines Investigation Merges With Teser Investigations To Expand Global Reach

WY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Philippines Investigation announced today that it has officially merged with Teser Investigations, forming a stronger, unified private investigation agency serving both local and international clients.The merger brings together the deep local expertise of Philippines Investigation with the global capabilities of Teser Investigations, creating a trusted resource for individuals and companies seeking background checks, surveillance, fraud investigations, and corporate due diligence worldwide.“By joining forces, we are able to provide our clients with the best of both worlds: experienced local investigators on the ground in the Philippines, supported by a global network of licensed professionals,” said a spokesperson for the new entity.“This merger expands our capacity, improves client support, and strengthens our reputation as a leader in international investigations.”With the merger, Philippines Investigation will now operate under the Teser Investigations brand, while continuing to serve clients across Manila, Cebu, Davao, and nationwide in the Philippines. The combined firm will also extend services to key markets worldwide, including the U.S., Europe, Africa, and Latin America.Rising Need for Trusted InvestigationsGlobal demand for private investigation services continues to grow as fraud, cybercrime, and online scams rise worldwide. According to the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group, online scams in the Philippines increased by over 60% between 2020 and 2023. Similar trends are seen internationally, with Interpol warning of sharp increases in cross-border fraud cases and romance scam investigations.Teser Investigations now provides specialized support in high-risk regions where romance fraud, business scams, and cybercrime are common - including Russia, Romania, Colombia, and Ghana. These countries continue to present elevated risks for individuals and corporations, driving the need for corporate fraud investigations and cybercrime investigations that safeguard clients before they commit financially or emotionally.About Teser InvestigationsTeser Investigations is a U.S.-based international private investigation firm offering discreet and professional international background checks, surveillance, infidelity investigations, due diligence investigations, fraud investigations, and corporate intelligence in more than 60 countries worldwide. With the recent merger with Philippines Investigation , the firm combines local expertise in Asia with a global reach to better serve individuals and corporations worldwide. The agency has particular experience operating in high-risk markets such as Russia, Romania, Colombia, and Ghana, where scams and fraud remain prevalent. Learn more about criminal background checks offered by Teser Investigations.Media Contact:Teser InvestigationsEmail: ...Website:Website:

