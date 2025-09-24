Zeal Announces Standardized Legal Language Framework For AI Applications

Zeal logo

The new framework addresses cross-platform AI integration challenges as legal industry adoption accelerates.

- Matthew Solé, CEO & Founder of ZealNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zeal, a contract management platform dedicated to simplifying modern legal processes, announced today the creation of a standardized legal language framework for AI applications. The Standardized Legal Language Framework (SLLF) addresses growing industry challenges as legal AI adoption accelerates, with 30% of law firms now using AI technology compared to just 11% in 2023 according to the American Bar Association's Legal Technology Survey.The framework enables legal AI tools to operate using unified language standards, eliminating delays caused when organizations collaborate across departments or with external partners using incompatible AI systems. Previously, legal AI applications relied on different language interpretations, creating coordination bottlenecks when multiple platforms needed to work together on legal projects.The SLLF standardizes tasks including contract review, compliance monitoring among regulated industries, legal research, and document classification and management. Contract reviews that previously required coordination between multiple AI systems with different language frameworks can now be completed seamlessly across platforms.“The Standard Legal Language Framework represents a fundamental shift in how we approach legal language. By creating a consistent, machine-readable legal language infrastructure we're laying the groundwork for more scalable, transparent and democratized legal services,” said Matthew Solé, CEO of Zeal.The framework is available immediately on Zeal's contract management platform and can be integrated with existing legal technology tools, including Zeal's JobDiva integration for staffing industry legal processes.About Zeal:Zeal is a New York-based contract lifecycle management software company founded in 2019 by Matthew Solé. The company provides a platform for businesses to manage legal documents and automate contract administration, serving clients across human resources, banking, healthcare, and nonprofit sectors. Zeal was part of the AngelPad startup accelerator and has received G2 recognition as a High Performer in contract lifecycle management software categories, including Quality of Support and Ease of Use.Contact Information: David Martinez, ...

