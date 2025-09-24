Chainfuelz Rebrands With Enhanced Platform, Redesigned Dashboard, And Launch Of $FUELZ Utility Token

Rebrand introduces Blockchain Portal Page, enhanced checkout, and $FUELZ token to power brand-to-community engagement.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- chainfuelz, the no-code platform that helps brands secure on-chain identity and drive community engagement, today announced its official rebrand and the rollout of major platform upgrades, including a redesigned dashboard, an enhanced Blockchain Portal Page, a flexible checkout experience, and the upcoming launch of its utility token, $FUELZ .Why chainfuelzThe new name reflects the company's mission: to fuel the connection between brands and their communities on-chain. More than a new logo and identity, the rebrand represents a leap forward in simplicity, design, and functionality for brands and users alike.Redesigned Dashboard, Simple Three-Step SetupAlong with the rebrand, chainfuelz has launched a streamlined dashboard that makes going on-chain easier than ever. In just three steps, any brand can set up a complete flow:Add your website - chainfuelz automatically analyzes the brand site, pulling logos, colors, and themes to pre-build flows, wallets, and pages.Add a product + link it to an NFT - products are tied to NFTs that can unlock rewards, token airdrops, and VIP access.Integrate with your website via DNS - a Blockchain Portal Page goes live, fully branded and customer-ready.The Blockchain Portal PageEach Blockchain Portal Page is fully customizable and exists directly on the brand's website. Customers can buy products linked to NFTs, which trigger wallet creation on their first purchase. After checkout, they see their NFT in the wallet and can also buy a permanent user identity - making each sale a gateway to long-term engagement.Enhanced Checkout ExperienceThe upgraded checkout allows customers to pay with traditional cards or crypto and even swap into a brand's utility token to complete their purchase. This creates a seamless bridge between commerce and tokenized engagement, giving brands more flexibility in how they sell and users more choice in how they buy.Launching $FUELZTo further power the ecosystem, chainfuelz is introducing its own utility token, $FUELZ. The token will serve as the backbone of the platform, enabling:Discounts on domain purchasesPayment of platform feesAccess to the utility token launcherRedemption for other rewards inside the ecosystemDriving Community Engagement On-ChainWith these updates, chainfuelz is giving brands the ability to transform product sales into lasting on-chain relationships. From wallet creation and identity to NFTs, crypto payments, and token rewards, the platform makes it possible to launch branded Web3 experiences in minutes, with no code required.About chainfuelzchainfuelz is a no-code platform that helps brands secure on-chain identity, onboard customers, and drive new revenue directly from their websites. Brands can upload products linked to NFTs, launch a customizable Blockchain Portal Page, and offer customers wallets, usernames, and rewards like airdrops or VIP access. All of this can be set up in minutes, with no code required.

