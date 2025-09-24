CROSSJECT Presents Its Financial Results And Key Highlights For The First Half Of 2025
|
Appendix 1
Income statement H1 2025 vs H1 2024
|(in 000's euros)
|30/06/2025
|30/06/2024
|Revenues
|8 038
|5 766
|BARDA R&D reimbursements
|6 584
|3 064
|Capitalized production (1)
|1 483
|1 565
|Stored production
|-96
|354
|Other incomes
|67
|784
|Operating expenses
|-13 177
|-12 485
|Purchases of raw materials and other supplies
|-586
|-695
|Other purchases and external expenses
|-5 356
|-5 005
|Personnel expenses
|-4 049
|-3 950
|Taxes and duties
|-147
|-100
|Depreciation, amortization
|-2 630
|-2 517
|Other expenses
|-409
|-218
|Operating loss
|-5 139
|-6 719
|Net financial expenses
|- 1 143
|- 994
|Exception incomes / expenses
|- 140
|- 330
|Research tax credit
|1 555
|1 641
|Net loss
|-4 869
|-6 402
Accounts approved by the Executive Board on 24 September 2025 and presented to the Supervisory Board on the same day.
For the first half of 2025, CROSSJECT's operating loss amounted to €5.1 million, an improvement of €1.5 million compared to the loss of €6.7 million for the same period in 2024. This positive change reflects:
- A sharp increase in reimbursements from BARDA, amounting to €6.5 million in the first half of 2025, compared with €3.1 million in 2024. These reimbursements reflect a concentration and acceleration of BARDA's R&D activities, including the manufacture of multiple batches during the period related to the ZEPIZURE® application. The coverage ratio of our operating expenses is higher than previously.
- Good control of total operating expenses, which rose to €13.2 million compared with €12.5 million in the first half of 2024.
The company's net loss amounted to €4.9 million in the first half of 2025, compared with €6.4 million in the first half of 2024.
As part of its multiple activities, and as evidenced by the extension recently obtained from BARDA and its new bank financing, the company continues to continuously evaluate its dilutive and non-dilutive financing options.
Appendix 2
Assets, 30 June 2025 vs 31 December 2024
|(in 000's euros)
|30/06/2025
|31/12/2024
FIXED ASSETS
|R&D
|8 908
|9 591
|Patents and trademarks
|0
|0
|Other intangible assets
|1
|6
|Property, plant and equipment
|2 129
|2 126
|Asset under construction
|3 600
|2 924
|Financial assets
|986
|1 041
|TOTAL FIXED ASSETS
|15 674
|15 687
CURRENT ASSETS
|Raw materials, other supplies
|2 015
|1 970
|Work in progress
|1 188
|1 448
|Other receivables
|4 980
|4 295
|Cash and cash equivalents
|6 338
|7 036
|Prepaid / deferred expenses
|1 179
|1 131
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|15 700
|15 180
|TOTAL ASSETS
|31 375
|31 567
Appendix 3
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity - 30 June 2025 vs 31 December 2024
|(en 000's euros)
|30/06/2025
|31/12/2024
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Capital
|5 077
|4 554
|Share premium
|6 133
|7 192
|Regulated reserve
|0
|0
|Retained earnings
|
|
|Loss for the period
|
|
|Investment subsidies
|952
|972
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|Conditional advances
|4 750
|5 391
|Provision for contingencies and charges
|1 047
|910
LIABILITIES
|Convertible bond
|6 597
|5 478
|Financial debt
|11 077
|12 874
|Other liabilities
|2 608
|2 717
|Trade payables
|4 248
|4 554
|Tax and social security liabilities
|1 577
|1 770
|Deferred income
|588
|616
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|26 675
|27 939
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS” EQUITY
|31 375
|31 567
