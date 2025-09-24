[Latest] Global Automotive E-Compressor Market Size/Share Worth USD 11.2 Billion By 2034 At A 11.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Automotive E-Compressor Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 3.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.2 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 11.2 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Denso, Boyard Compressor, Bosch, Elgi Equipment, Garrett, Gardner Denver, Guchen Industry, Hanon Systems, Highly Marelli, Infineon, Valeo, SANDEN CORPORATION, Toyota Industries Corporation, TCCI Manufacturing, MAHLE GmbH and others. Austin, TX, USA, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has released a new research report called“Automotive E-Compressor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Compressor Type (Scroll, Rotary, Reciprocating, Screw), By Cooling Capacity (Low Capacity (Below 5 kW), Medium Capacity (5-10 kW), High Capacity (Above 10 kW)), By Application (Cabin Air Conditioning, Battery Thermal Management, Powertrain Cooling, Electric Drivetrain Cooling, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast "According to the latest research study, the global Automotive E-Compressor Market size and share were valued at approximately USD 3.8 billion in 2024, are expected to reach USD 4.2 billion in 2025, and are projected to grow to around USD 11.2 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034." Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Automotive E-Compressor Market @ Overview According to industry experts at CMI, an automotive E-compressor is an electrically powered compressor that is used in current car air conditioning systems, particularly in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids. It replaces the traditional mechanically driven (belted) compressor. It works independently of the internal combustion engine, allowing for active cooling or heating of the vehicle cabin, battery pack, powertrain, and power electronics regardless of whether the engine is functioning. The automotive e-compressor market is being driven by several factors, such as increasing adoption of EVs, rising government regulation to reduce carbon emissions, the shift to heat pump HVAC in EVs, and increasing product launches. However, the battery dependency is a major restraint for the market growth. Key Trends & Drivers Growing demand for passenger cars : The growing passenger demand globally drives the market's growth. The sector is having high demand because every automobile needs a working air conditioning system, which includes a compressor. Most cars that carry people now come with air conditioning. A growing number of people desire cars with good air conditioning systems that run on compressors because they want to be comfortable and have things easy while they drive. Car companies are also always coming up with innovative ways to help cars use less gas so they can follow strict environmental standards all around the world. Furthermore, more people driving passenger cars means that there is a higher need for new and better compressors. The aftermarket part of the business is growing because automobile owners want compressors that last longer and work better. Request a Customized Copy of the Automotive E-Compressor Market Report @ Growing product launch : The increasing product launch is expected to offer a lucrative opportunity for the market growth. For instance, in March 2023, Sullair, an industry pioneer in innovative compressed air systems since 1965, took the next step toward a carbon neutral value chain with the introduction of the E1035H electric portable compressor. This new product development is consistent with Hitachi, Ltd.'s long-term environmental goals, called“Hitachi Environmental Innovation 2050.” The Hitachi Group has established a goal of becoming carbon neutral in all of its global plants and offices by fiscal 2030, and carbon neutral across its entire value chain by fiscal year 2050. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 11.2 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 3.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.5% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Compressor Type, Cooling Capacity, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The core strength of the market is its advancement in technology. The system works better and is more comfortable for passengers because it can run at different speeds, connect to the Internet of Things, and is smaller.

Weakness: In price-sensitive industries, advanced E-compressor technology often leads to higher costs for manufacture and integration.

Opportunities: The growing EV adoption offers a lucrative opportunity. As governments push for zero-emission vehicles, possibilities emerge to supply compressors for a rapidly rising fleet of EVs and hybrids worldwide.

Threats: The competition from alternative technologies poses a major threat to market growth. If alternative cooling technologies prove to be more cost-effective and efficient, they may hinder the use of E-compressors.

Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Automotive E-Compressor market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Automotive E-Compressor market forward?

What are the Automotive E-Compressor Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Automotive E-Compressor Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Automotive E-Compressor sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:



Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis

The regional market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America : North America is expected to dominate the market. The region benefits from established technology development, significant R&D investments, and a mature consumer base that drives innovation and acceptance. Furthermore, rising electrification in the United States and Canada increases demand for electric compressors required for thermal control in these vehicles. Furthermore, the stringent regulation imposed by the government drives the industry expansion.

Europe Holds a significant share of the market. The market's geographical growth is driven by strong customer demand for efficient and reliable climate control systems with features such as smart climate management and better energy efficiency. Furthermore, Europe's strong governmental push for emissions reduction and energy savings encourages manufacturers to use electric compressors.

Asia-Pacific : The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The market growth in the region is ascribed to several factors, such as increasing adoption of EVs, particularly in India and China; the presence of several market players; government support to adopt EVs; and rising investment in advanced technology.

LAMEA : The LAMEA area, which includes Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, is growing significantly over the forecast period. Latin American countries such as Brazil and Mexico are witnessing increased demand for electric vehicles, necessitating the use of modern thermal management technologies such as E-compressors. Furthermore, in the Middle East, countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia focus on sustainable transport modes, driving EV adoption and EV compressors.

Automotive E-Compressor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Compressor Type (Scroll, Rotary, Reciprocating, Screw), By Cooling Capacity (Low Capacity (Below 5 kW), Medium Capacity (5-10 kW), High Capacity (Above 10 kW)), By Application (Cabin Air Conditioning, Battery Thermal Management, Powertrain Cooling, Electric Drivetrain Cooling, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

List of the prominent players in the Automotive E-Compressor Market :



Denso

Boyard Compressor

Bosch

Elgi Equipment

Garrett

Gardner Denver

Guchen Industry

Hanon Systems

Highly Marelli

Infineon

Valeo

SANDEN CORPORATION

Toyota Industries Corporation

TCCI Manufacturing

MAHLE GmbH Others

The Automotive E-Compressor Market is segmented as follows:

By Compressor Type



Scroll

Rotary

Reciprocating Screw

By Cooling Capacity



Low Capacity (Below 5 kW)

Medium Capacity (5-10 kW) High Capacity (Above 10 kW)

By Application



Cabin Air Conditioning

Battery Thermal Management

Powertrain Cooling

Electric Drivetrain Cooling Others

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

