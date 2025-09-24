OFA Builds On Successful Qikbim Launch With New Strategic Development Of AI + Web3 Real Estate Equity And Mortgage RWA Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OFA officially signs a strategic cooperation agreement with Blockchain App Factory to co-develop a cutting-edge real estate equity and mortgage-backed RWA platform, expected to go live in just four months. This collaboration sets a new standard for real estate digital finance.

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OFAL) (“OFA” or the“Company”), today announced a transformative initiative that positions the Company at the forefront of the digital asset economy: the development of a Real Estate Equity and Mortgage Assets RWA (Real World Assets) Platform leveraging AI and Web3 technology.

This initiative underscores OFA's vision to create a digital marketplace where real estate equity and mortgage-backed assets are tokenized, fractionalized, and traded securely on-chain, while AI enhances risk assessment, valuation, compliance, and investor decision-making.

Real Estate Equity & Mortgage Assets RWA Platform

The platform, to be co-developed with Blockchain App Factory, is expected to deliver a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) within four months. Core features will include:



Tokenization of real estate equity and mortgage assets through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs).

Institutional-grade onboarding supported by comprehensive KYC/AML compliance.

AI-powered valuation and analytics, providing transparency, risk assessment, and predictive insights. Web3-enabled trading infrastructure, ensuring secure peer-to-peer transactions in a compliant framework.

OFA's vision is to establish a regulated, blockchain-enabled marketplace for real estate equity and mortgage-backed assets, combining the trust of securities frameworks with the efficiency of blockchain settlement.

Strategic Value Creation

The integration of AI + Web3 technology is designed to create a transparent and decentralized ecosystem where:



AI-driven modules provide real-time market insights and automated compliance checks.

Web3 infrastructure enables greater liquidity and fractionalized ownership of real estate and mortgage assets. A long-term roadmap supports global investor access and scalable tokenization opportunities.



This strategic initiative will also be supported by OFA's plan to establish a US$100 million diversified cryptocurrency treasury, anchored initially in Bitcoin and Ethereum, while selectively expanding into high-quality digital assets, Web3 infrastructure projects, and premium global equities aligned with OFA's growth strategy.

“The convergence of real-world assets, AI, and Web3 technology is reshaping the global financial landscape. OFA's development of this Real Estate and Mortgage Assets RWA platform reflects our commitment to innovation, transparency, and sustainable growth,” said CEO Larry Wong.“Through strategic partnerships, regulatory compliance, and advanced technologies, we aim to create a next-generation marketplace that redefines how investors engage with digital and real-world assets.”

About OFA Group

OFA Group, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Office for Fine Architecture Limited, provides comprehensive architectural services, including design and fit out services for commercial and residential buildings. The Company's mission is to leverage its expertise in architectural design to maximize the potential of every property, ensuring that its unique attributes are highlighted and enhanced. At the forefront of architectural innovation, the Company is developing proprietary AI technologies that aim to enhance its architectural design services by integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence with human expertise. The Company is committed to innovation, efficiency, and scalability at the intersection of architectural excellence and technological advancement.

About Blockchain App Factory

Blockchain App Factory is a global provider of blockchain development services specializing in tokenization, DeFi, NFTs, and enterprise-grade blockchain infrastructure. The company has worked with Fortune 500 corporations, leading financial institutions, and global enterprises to deliver scalable, regulatory-compliant blockchain solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to expectations around product launches, market adoption, asset tokenization volumes, treasury growth, and regulatory approvals. Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as regulatory changes, development delays, market volatility, and macroeconomic conditions. Please refer to OFA's SEC filings for a detailed discussion of risk factors. OFA undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Securities Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, accounting, or tax advice, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, digital assets, or other financial instruments. Future securities offerings on the Platform will be accompanied by approved offering documents with legally required disclosures. OFA's cryptocurrency treasury strategy is not a recommendation to transact in any asset.

Investor & Media:

OFA GROUP

1(800) 418-5160

...