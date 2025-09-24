Diginex Provides Update On Acquisition Strategy
| Earnout Amount
| Accounting Period
| EBITDA Threshold*
| a. $166,666,666
b. $166,666,667
c. $166,666,667
| FY2026
FY2027
FY2028
| $100,000,000
$200,000,000
$325,000,000
________________
* Resulticks shall receive a pro rated portion of the Earnout Amount provided Resulticks achieves between 75% and 100% of the EBITDA Threshold.
While Diginex and Resulticks are working in collaboration to finalise the transaction, both parties, pursuant to a written agreement, dated July 24, 2025 (the“July 24th Agreement”) have agreed to, among other things, extend the due diligence period under the MOU, as amended, from August 31,2025 to October 31, 2025, in order to facilitate the completion of the due diligence process. The drafting and negotiation of the definitive transaction agreement is underway with a view toward closing the transaction before the end of the 2025 calendar year.
The number of Diginex ordinary shares associated with this transaction will be adjusted to take into effect the eight for one stock split paid as bonus shares on September 8, 2025.
Pursuant to a written agreement, Diginex agreed to advance Resulticks up to $11 million. To date, Diginex has advanced Resulticks $8 million under the agreement and does not anticipate advancing Resulticks any additional funds under the agreement. Pursuant to the July 24th Agreement, the $8 million prefunding advanced by Diginex to Resulticks is repayable on September 30, 2025 or a future date as mutually agreed by both parties.
IDRRA Cyber Security Ltd ('Findings')
On August 12, 2025, Diginex signed a non-binding MOU to acquire 100% of the equity interests of Findings. Findings provides innovative category leading supply chain risk monitoring and vendor risk automation solutions in the cybersecurity and sustainability regulatory domains.
Under the terms outlined in the MOU, Diginex will acquire Findings for a total consideration of up to $305 million, comprising $270 million in Diginex ordinary shares and up to $35 million in cash, of which $20 million of which is subject to an earn out provided certain financial targets are achieved. The share consideration will be valued based on the 60-business day trailing VWAP of Diginex's ordinary shares as of the MOU signing date, with shares subject to customary lock-up periods ranging from 9 to 18 months for Findings' shareholders. Up to $15 million cash consideration will be paid at closing and the balance, which is subject to certain business performance metrics, will be paid in fiscal years 2026 and 2027.
Diginex is in the early stages of a due diligence review on Findings, and subject to the results, would look to complete the transaction before the end of the 2025 calendar year.
The number of Diginex ordinary shares associated with this transaction will be adjusted to take into effect the eight for one stock split paid as bonus shares on September 8, 2025.
About Diginex
Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex's products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.
The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the“Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the“Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the“Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.
For more information, please visit the Company's website:
.
About Matter
Matter is a pioneering ESG data company that delivers actionable insights to support organizations in achieving their sustainability objectives. Through advanced analytics and reporting, Matter enables businesses to make informed decisions that drive positive environmental and social outcomes. For more information, visit .
About Resulticks
Resulticks is a leading provider of AI-powered, omnichannel customer engagement and data management solutions. Its platform enables businesses to deliver personalized experiences through real-time data analytics and automation, serving clients across industries in North America, Asia, and the Middle East. Resulticks is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in India, Singapore, and Dubai.
For more information, please visit the Resulticks website:
About Findings
Findings, legally known as IDRRA Cyber Security Ltd, provides supply chain risk monitoring platform as a service. It offers solutions for highly secured supply chain cybersecurity and resiliency, automated cloud audits, continuous monitoring, remediation tracking and vendor breach disclosure for enterprises in different sizes as well as secure data sharing through its AI powered SaaS platform and category leading products, enabling organizations to make confident, risk-related strategic decisions and maintain compliance in the rapidly growing supply chain global regulatory ecosystem, such as CMMC, DORA, CII, NIS2 and others that aim to secure the emerging threats and attack vectors.
For more information, please visit the Company's website:
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.
