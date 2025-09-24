Wireless Innovation Forum Publishes Report On SCA And SOSA® Interoperability For Military Communications

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New Concept of Operations Document Details Integration Scenarios for Advanced Defense Systems- Sarvpreet Singh of Viavi SolutionsWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Wireless Innovation Forum 's (WInnForum) Software Defined Systems Committee today announced the release of a technical report providing a comprehensive Concept of Operations (CONOPS) for integrating Software Communications Architecture (SCA) compliant waveform applications within ecosystems designed under the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard. This initiative is crucial for enhancing military communication systems through improved interoperability. The project was chaired by Kevin Richardson of MITRE.“This new technical report is a significant step forward in ensuring seamless interoperability between SCA and SOSA standards,” says Sarvpreet Singh of Viavi Solutions, the Software Defined Systems Committee chair.“By detailing the functional operation and providing concrete CONOPS scenarios, we are enabling the stakeholders of the military community to leverage the full potential of both architectures for enhanced communication systems.”This effort provides a strategy and technical approach that can be leveraged to extend the lifespan of existing SCA waveform application investments. The concepts introduced within the report demonstrate how a standards compliant tactical communications capability can be integrated within an architecture based upon the SOSA Technical Standard. Lastly, the pattern established by this report can be extended to other frameworks or architectures, enabling critical systems to share information smoothly regardless of their original design.In addition to providing a background on both the SCA and SOSA, the document also provides an interoperability approach as well as 11 CONOPS scenarios offering invaluable insights for defense technology developers and integrators.Representatives from Cynosure, JTNC, Kokusai Denki Electric Inc., L3Harris, Leidos, MITRE, and Viavi Solutions contributed to this report, WINNF-TR-5011 , which can be downloaded from the Software Defined Systems Standards site: .About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996, the Wireless Innovation ForumTM comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. . Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure .

