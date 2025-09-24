Local Businesses Rally Again At United Way HELP Center In Bristol, Led By MANY And Regional Partners

6 Pallets Broken down and Sorted by the Full Crew

A smooth sorting operation

the Group standing outside of the Help Center in Bristol PA

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What started as a single volunteer day has quickly grown into a quarterly tradition for local businesses in Bucks County. On a recent morning at the United Way of Bucks County HELP Center, a team of volunteers, organized by the Marketing Agency Near You Team and powered by a mix of small business owners and community leaders, sorted over six pallets of donated goods in under three hours.That's thousands of essential items prepped and packed, destined for local families in need.This isn't a one-off. It's part of a growing commitment to community-powered impact.From One Event to a MovementBack in November 2024, Dan Jones, founder of Marketing Agency Near You (MANY ), and Project Manager Missy joined their first volunteer day through the Newtown Business Association. One afternoon of sorting donations alongside other small business owners left a mark. The vibe was good. The work felt real. And the idea that local businesses could move the needle by showing up, not just writing checks, stuck.About six months later, Dan met Blaire Goff at a Lower Bucks Chamber of Commerce event. She made an impression fast, showing up to a Yardley Business Association meeting the very next morning to keep the conversation going. The team was hooked.From there, Blaire helped push the vision forward, pulling in more partners and keeping the energy high. What started as a one-off quickly turned into something repeatable.Powered by PeopleThis most recent crew showed up early , rolled up their sleeves, and got it done:-Brie and Alyssa from Beer-a-Rama-Danni from IQVIA-Pete from PB Adjusting-Joe from Cross Country Mortgage-Paul Eisler of Eisler Designs-Colleen Prendergast from Croydon Haunted Hollows-Andrew representing Markanic AutoRyan from the United Way Bucks County held it down as GM, keeping the whole operation smooth and efficient.Six pallets sorted and packed in under three hours. That's what happens when people show up with the right energy.Tacos After. Always.After the hard work, the crew headed to El Limon in Bristol for the debrief, the laughs, and the tacos. Located at 119 Radcliffe Street, El Limon has become the unofficial post-volunteer HQ. It's local, it's delicious, and it hits different after a few hours of solid effort.“It's never just about sorting stuff,” Dan said.“It's about showing up for your neighbors, then breaking bread after. That's the part people remember.”Once a Quarter, Every TimeMANY believes in the mission of United Way and the real, on-the-ground impact it delivers across Bucks County. From household essentials to emergency supplies, the HELP Center fills a critical need in the community - and the MANY team is proud to support it.Businesses or individuals interested in joining the next volunteer day are encouraged to reach out. There is no pitch, no sales hook, just an open invitation to show up, lend a hand, and be part of something meaningful.Participating businesses are also recognized through MANY's blog, social channels, and media outreach. It is a simple way to spotlight those who step up and help move the needle in their own backyard.

Daniel Jones

Marketing Agency Near You

+1 2152012201

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.