AI Certs® Empowers Universities To Deliver Globally Recognized, Locally Relevant AI Certifications
By partnering with AI Certs, universities and colleges can offer students globally recognized AI certifications designed to meet international benchmarks while also being adaptable to local market and language needs. This dual focus ensures that learners gain credentials valued worldwide while acquiring skills that directly address regional opportunities and challenges.
At its core, AI Certs' mission is to bridge the global AI skill gap by making high-quality certifications accessible to learners everywhere. As AI continues to redefine industries, education systems must evolve to prepare students for both global competitiveness and local employability.
With a bold goal to certify one billion candidates in AI, AI Certs is creating an inclusive ecosystem where academic partners play a pivotal role in shaping future-ready talent. The AAP program is central to this vision-helping institutions empower students with AI skills that are not only universal in recognition but also practical in local application.
AI Certs invites forward-looking academic institutions to join this movement and prepare their students for success in the rapidly transforming AI-driven economy.
About AI CERTs®:
AI CERTs® is a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Setting a global benchmark, all AI CERTs® programs follow ISO 17024:2012 standards for personnel certification, ensuring international recognition and rigorous quality assurance. This positions AI CERTs® certifications as not just learning experiences but compliance-ready credentials trusted by employers, governments, and industry bodies worldwide.
Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTs® bridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio. With 50 established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.
For more information, visit
Chintan Dave
AI CERTs
+1 646-429-0343
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment