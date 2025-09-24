Over 650,000 Zambians Set To Benefit From World Bank Financing For Natural Resource Management And Forest Conservation

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LUSAKA, Zambia, September 24, 2025/APO Group/ --

The World Bank is expanding support for Zambia's watershed management and forest conservation, approving the second phase of the Transforming Landscapes for Resilience and Development (TRALARD II) project aimed to improve sustainable management of over 680,000 hectares of land and enhance livelihood resilience for over 650,000 people in targeted vulnerable communities of Zambia's Miombo ecoregion.

With investments of $137 million, TRALARD II builds on the successes of TRALARD and will help the Zambian government expand its efforts to address highly vulnerable regions, including the Southern Province to promote climate-resilient livelihoods and support green jobs in priority sectors.

"TRALARD II is a powerful example of how climate action can be community-driven and inclusive. By investing in climate-smart agriculture, restoring degraded landscapes, and modernizing hydromet services, it will help Zambian communities enhance resilience to climate change,” said Achim Fock, World Bank Country Manager for Zambia.

The project also promotes sustainable, rural economic activities with a focus on strengthening value chains and market access to promote livelihoods that reduce exploitation of natural resources. Through TRALARD II, the World Bank is contributing to Zambia's National Green Growth Strategy (NGGS) which guides Zambia's transition to a low carbon, resource efficient, resilient, and socially inclusive economy by 2030.

TRALARD II will also contribute to government efforts to improve participatory land-use and water resource planning, weather monitoring and forecasting, enhancing the quality and reliability of meteorological data to support timely and accurate climate forecasts. It will also support strengthening institutional and technical capacities within the Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD) and other relevant institutions. It will work with local communities to protect existing forest reserves and support establishment of new Community Forest Management Groups (CFMGs).

A new jurisdictional Emission Reduction Program will also be developed to strengthen Zambia's capacity to participate in carbon markets and generate additional resources that can be re-invested in the landscape to improve rural livelihoods.

"TRALARD II reflects the World Bank's commitment to support Zambia's efforts to combat climate change through inclusive, community-driven solutions. TRALARD II deploys a whole-of-society approach to promote socioeconomic development needs of local communities and nature-based solutions within the broader landscape by integrating ecological, social, and economic factors. This approach helps protect ecosystems and create economic opportunities for rural communities,” said Elisson Wright, World Bank Senior Environmental Finance Specialist.

The project financing includes an International Development Association (IDA)* grant in the amount of $100 million and the following grant resources: $3 million from the Global Environment Facility (GEF), $7 million from the Least Developed Countries Fund for Climate Change (LDCF), $10 million from the Africa Climate and People Trust Fund (ACP) funded by the Nordic Development Fund (NDF), $10 million from the Strategic Climate Fund (SCF)/Climate Investment Fund (CIF), and $7 million from the Scaling Climate Action by Lowering Emissions Multi-Donor Trust Fund (SCALE).

*The World Bank's International Development Association (IDA), established in 1960, helps the world's poorest countries by providing grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people's lives. IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world's 78 poorest countries, 40 of which are in Africa. Resources from IDA bring positive change to the 1.3 billion people who live in IDA countries. Since 1960, IDA has provided $563 billion to 116 countries. Annual commitments have increased steadily and averaged about $34.5 billion over the last three years (FY22-FY24), with about 70 percent going to Africa. Learn more online: worldbank. #IDAworks

